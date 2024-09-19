Empowering Future Generations

“Whitney has been a champion in promoting women in leadership positions, showcasing a profound commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a seasoned executive and advocate, Whitney has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at breaking glass ceilings and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. She launched ARISE, a development and collaboration program that pairs emerging female leaders with senior executives, providing invaluable guidance and support. Whitney also established networking forums and workshops focused on leadership development for women, helping them build the skills and confidence needed to ascend to higher roles. Her efforts have led to a noticeable increase in female representation within upper management in various organizations in Newrez and in the industry. Additionally, Whitney actively collaborates with internal employee resource groups to implement initiatives and programs that ensure equal opportunities for all employees. Her unwavering dedication not only empowers women but also enriches organizational dynamics, driving innovation and success through a diverse and inclusive leadership team.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“This nomination means a great deal to me in that it gives me an opportunity to be a light in the life of other people. I hope to be someone’s inspiration to go for it, to do the things that are on your heart, and to do them in a big way. Do it when you’re scared, do it when you don’t have it all figured out, and do it even when not everyone around you has a passion for it. I firmly believe that everyone has a unique purpose in life; a mission they were meant to fulfill. My greatest fulfillment comes from helping others recognize and embrace their own unique value. By investing in their growth and development through initiative and programs like ARISE, I aim to empower and elevate those around me to recognize and reach their highest potential.”