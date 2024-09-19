Empowering Future Generations

The rapidly approaching Five Star Conference and Expo, will continue its tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives. Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members.
Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, set for Thursday, September 26 at the Five Star Conference.
Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Leadership by Example Award. This Award recognizes transformative women leaders who have built diverse, high-performing teams; developed business solutions that impact homeownership across the industry and nation; and worked to empower and promote women in leadership positions.
Alzora Baker, VP of Origination, VRM Lending LLC
“As a female executive leading a team of two female Mortgage Loan Officers, Alzora Baker exemplifies the importance of diverse leadership in the mortgage industry. Alzora’s dedication to expanding homeownership opportunities, particularly through the VA Vendee Loan Program, has helped countless first-time buyers achieve their dreams. This unique program offers benefits like little to no down payment, no mortgage insurance, and competitive rates, making homeownership more accessible and affordable. Her expertise in leveraging this program has opened doors for many who might otherwise struggle to purchase a home, creating pathways for intergenerational wealth. Alzora’s commitment to educating clients and guiding them through the process is unparalleled. By promoting women in leadership and championing innovative lending solutions, Alzora Baker demonstrates a true commitment to both diversity and expanding homeownership in America.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“This Leadership by Example nomination is deeply meaningful to me. It’s more than personal recognition; it’s a testament to our collective journey towards greater diversity in housing leadership. As a minority woman navigating this industry, I’ve encountered unique hurdles, which fuels my passion for opening doors for others who face similar challenges. At VRM Lending, we’ve worked hard to create an environment where diverse voices are valued and individuals from all backgrounds are empowered to lead. This nomination is a reassuring sign that we’re on the right course, but it also serves as a reminder of the progress still to be made in achieving true equity. I’m grateful for this recognition, as it highlights the ripple effect of our efforts and the positive change we’re fostering across the industry. It motivates me to push boundaries, strive for greater heights, and ensure that housing leadership truly reflects the vibrant tapestry of the communities we serve. This isn’t just about me; it’s about empowering everyone to achieve their full potential.”
Tara Downing, VP—Customer Care and Solutions, Mr. Cooper
“Tara Downing began her career on the phones in the call center, collecting payments. She has since elevated herself to the level of VP over the Customer Care call center. In an industry dominated by men, she has consistently set herself apart through solid execution, courageous leadership, integrity, and fortitude. She focuses on both the customer experience and the employee experience.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“When I opened the email and read that I had been nominated for this award, I was speechless. Which, if you know me, doesn’t happen very often! I am honored to be nominated for this award considering that this industry is full of amazing women who lead by example day in and day out. Being nominated for this award is especially inspiring for me as a mom of three boys. I strive to show my children what is possible through hard work and dedication. This nomination reinforces that message, and I am forever grateful to be considered.”
Aubrey Gilmore Halim, President, Rutledge Claims Management Inc.
“Aubrey Gilmore Halim, President of Rutledge Claims Management, leads our woman-owned business with a strong commitment to gender diversity. Under her leadership, she has diversified senior management and created significant opportunities for women in the male-dominated hazard insurance claims space. Aubrey’s dedication to empowering women makes her a deserving candidate for the Leadership by Example Award.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“Being nominated for the Leadership by Example Award is both an honor and a reflection of the values I strive to embody every day. Throughout my 15-year journey with Rutledge Claims Management, a woman-owned business with a predominantly female staff, I’ve had the privilege of growing alongside some of the most talented women in the industry. In an industry that is traditionally male dominated, this recognition is especially meaningful. This nomination represents not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective strength and dedication of the women I work with. It underscores the importance of fostering an environment where women can lead, innovate, and uplift one another. As President of RCM, my mission is to continue paving the way for future generations of women in housing, ensuring that they have the support and opportunities to thrive in this field.”
Robyn Katz, Partner, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce
“Robyn Katz is an owner of McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce, leads the firm’s Women’s Employee Resource Group, and co-founded the Default Women’s Collective (a platform with the mission is to empower women who work in the mortgage default industry by providing them with connections, resources, knowledge, opportunities, and advocacy). Robyn is passionate about connecting with other women in this space, equipping women to become influential agents of change where women can thrive, lead, and transform their communities. She has created virtual programming focused on providing women with critical business skills to succeed, wellness initiatives focused on women’s health to spark positive change for physical and mental health, and book discussions focused on leadership and empowerment. Robyn has not only focused on leadership opportunities for women within our firm but also created a community in the default mortgage space. Robyn is also an incredible mother to two children and this past year served as the caregiver to her mother who passed away a few months ago.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“Leadership by Example is how I conduct myself as a professional, a leader, and a lawyer every day of my career. As co-founder of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC’s Default Women’s Collective, our mission is to empower women who work in the mortgage default industry by providing them with connections, resources, knowledge, opportunities, and advocacy to achieve equality, as well as professional and personal success. By connecting women in this space, my mission is to equip women to become influential agents of change where they can thrive, lead, and transform their careers, families, and communities. Some of our dynamic programming has included spotlighting industry women, leading book discussions on topics relevant to women’s leadership, providing coaching and mentorship, and supporting women’s charities. This nomination is a culmination of a career that has been devoted to supporting and uplifting women, and my hope is that this recognition allows me to continue to create opportunities, open doors, and shatter glass ceilings.”
Whitney Wince, VP Foreclosure & Property Preservation, Newrez LLC
“Whitney has been a champion in promoting women in leadership positions, showcasing a profound commitment to diversity and inclusion. As a seasoned executive and advocate, Whitney has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at breaking glass ceilings and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. She launched ARISE, a development and collaboration program that pairs emerging female leaders with senior executives, providing invaluable guidance and support. Whitney also established networking forums and workshops focused on leadership development for women, helping them build the skills and confidence needed to ascend to higher roles. Her efforts have led to a noticeable increase in female representation within upper management in various organizations in Newrez and in the industry. Additionally, Whitney actively collaborates with internal employee resource groups to implement initiatives and programs that ensure equal opportunities for all employees. Her unwavering dedication not only empowers women but also enriches organizational dynamics, driving innovation and success through a diverse and inclusive leadership team.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“This nomination means a great deal to me in that it gives me an opportunity to be a light in the life of other people. I hope to be someone’s inspiration to go for it, to do the things that are on your heart, and to do them in a big way. Do it when you’re scared, do it when you don’t have it all figured out, and do it even when not everyone around you has a passion for it. I firmly believe that everyone has a unique purpose in life; a mission they were meant to fulfill. My greatest fulfillment comes from helping others recognize and embrace their own unique value. By investing in their growth and development through initiative and programs like ARISE, I aim to empower and elevate those around me to recognize and reach their highest potential.”