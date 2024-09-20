Honoring Those Opening the Doors to Home Ownership

This year’s Five Star Conference and Expo, set for Tuesday-Thursday, September 24-26 at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, will continue its tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry’s women executives. Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members.
Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards ceremony, set for Thursday, September 26.
Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Keys in Hand Award, an honor that spotlights industry executives working to expand homeownership in America, especially for first-time homeowners, providing a critical source of intergenerational wealth.
Tanya Ball, SVP, Regional Director, Home Loans, Bank of Oklahoma
“Tanya Ball enables her team to efficiently support first-time buyers achieve the American Dream. Alongside Bank of Oklahoma, she passionately supports organizations like the Oklahoma Coalition for Affordable Housing and Build My Future OKC, helping advance affordable housing legislation and community education. Tanya holds several industry certifications, including the FHA Basics and Beyond Seminar Training from the U.S. Department of Housing and the VA Guaranteed Home Loans Training Certificate from the Department of Veterans Affairs-Houston Regional Loan Center. Due to her commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment, she’s received several company awards, including the Perfect Circle Award (2013 and 2014) for top performance in production and units. In 2017, she was named Regional Manager of the Year. Under her guidance, her team managed over 17,000 housing unit transactions, totaling about $4 billion from January 2020 to June 2024 alone.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“This nomination is incredibly meaningful to me, as it represents the culmination of my 30-year journey in the mortgage industry—a field I hold deep affection for. Throughout these decades, I’ve been privileged to work with an amazing team and assist countless families in realizing their dreams of homeownership. My passion lies not just in the numbers, but in the lives, we touch and the communities we build. I’ve always strived to elevate those around me, nurturing talent and fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive. Staying out of the spotlight has allowed me to focus on what truly matters: supporting my colleagues and making a difference in the lives of our clients. This nomination feels like a recognition not just of my individual efforts, but of the collective spirit and dedication of everyone I’ve worked alongside. It’s a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and compassion in this industry I love so much.”
Tai Christensen, President, Arrive Home
“As Co-Founder of affordable housing innovator Arrive Home, Tai Christensen is dedicated to closing the real estate wealth gap that’s locking minority borrowers out of homeownership, and she’s actively pushing the envelope to bring new ideas to the table. Tai points out that many prospective borrowers have proven their ability to make mortgage payments through a strong rental history and have reliable income streams, but simply do not have the funds for a down payment—something she is seeking to change. Tai’s mission is to help responsible borrowers in underserved communities obtain homeownership through their national down payment assistance program and Arrive Home’s Earned Equity Program, an innovative long-term purchase program. Tai is a firm believer that homeownership empowers people to build generational wealth—a key ingredient to social mobility and financial security—and she travels the country, speaking at events that focus on increasing homeownership in minority and marginalized communities.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“I am honored and thankful for this nomination. Over the past 17 years, I’ve been dedicated to helping people achieve the dream of homeownership. It’s been particularly rewarding for me to assist first-time homebuyers and those with credit challenges, who often feel excluded from the opportunity to own a home. Seeing them overcome challenges and fulfill their dreams has been deeply gratifying to me. I’m committed to continuing my efforts of advancing homeownership and making it more attainable and am truly appreciative of this acknowledgement.”
Sherri Eckles, SVP Renovation & Construction, TPO Go
“In addition to her full-time job, Sherri Eckles volunteers with numerous organizations, all focused on affordable housing. As the Co-Chair of the Affordable Housing Committee, Sherri established a highly impactful virtual monthly affordable housing webinar, engaging stakeholders to discuss and showcase their initiatives and programs aimed at addressing affordable housing challenges. Sherri also plays a pivotal role as Chair of the NYMBA Legislative Committee, where she has actively contributed to drafting proposed legislation designed to support low- to moderate-income homeowners in realizing the American Dream. Sherri initiated and led a successful New York State Home Improvement Day, mobilizing hundreds of volunteers to enhance existing housing options for LMI individuals. Sherri was honored as the NYMBA Homeownership Advocate of the Year in 2023. Sherri also worked with HUD, MBA, and the U.S. Council of Mayors on the Blueprint for the American Dream program.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“Being nominated for the Keys in Hand Award is an incredible honor that reflects the collective effort of the teams and partners I’ve had the privilege of working with. This recognition is a testament to our shared dedication to expanding homeownership opportunities and making the dream of owning a home a reality for many first-time buyers. Together, we’ve tackled challenges, developed innovative solutions, and provided the support needed to help families achieve their homeownership goals. This nomination highlights not just my individual efforts but the collaborative spirit that drives our work. This acknowledgment reinforces the importance of teamwork in making a meaningful impact. It’s a reminder of the difference we can make when we come together with a shared vision and a common goal—to help families build their futures through homeownership.”
Rosa Mumm, VP of Score Optimization, Xactus
“With 17+ years of credit score experience, Rosa is a renowned industry expert who oversees Xactus’ score optimization division. Her team is charged with helping lenders educate credit-challenged consumers to increase their credit scores through responsible financial practices that will improve their mortgage eligibility. She counsels Xactus’ lender clients on their homebuyers clubs to assist potential borrowers—many of whom are first-time homeowners—with specific credit management actions that will ensure they become better stewards of their finances and can qualify for a loan. Rosa spends much of her time helping lenders expand homeownership by educating them on credit scores and score simulation technology, speaking at national lender conferences, and developing customized training to help lenders answer their borrowers’ credit score questions. She prides herself on being a factual source, working directly with FICO and VantageScore to validate information and combat some of the misinformation that is in the marketplace.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
Maheen Qureshi, Senior Manager of Mission Operations, Freddie Mac
“As the Senior Manager of Mission Operations, Maheen Qureshi leads U.S. national financial capability education for Freddie Mac, developing innovative, scalable solutions in support of Freddie Mac’s housing mission to make home possible. She engages with internal and external partners, leveraging market insights and behavioral economics to create learning solutions accessible to all consumers. Examples of such solutions include: CreditSmart Homebuyer U, CreditSmart Essentials, and CreditSmart Coach. Homebuyer U and Essentials helped educate more than 100,000 consumers to prepare for homeownership in 2023. Maheen is a key contributor to thought leadership articles, blogs, videos, and in-person speaking. She has dedicated the past 20 years of her career to housing outreach and financial inclusion and has a proven track record for developing initiatives for people with disabilities, communities of color, women, LGBTQIA+ community, and military veterans.”
What This Nomination Means to Her
“I feel honored and humbled to be nominated for the Keys in Hand Award. It’s a privilege to be able to do the work of supporting access to credit and homeownership for underserved communities and first-time homebuyers. I am fortunate to work with committed, innovative professionals who are champions of change. The team at Freddie Mac, along with our partners, help to support accessible resources and educational tools that renters and aspiring homebuyers can use to realize their life goals, including homeownership. Our Creditsmart resources are not just about getting people in the door, but also supporting them on their journey beyond their home purchase. Throughout my career, I have learned so much from Freddie Mac leaders, who had the vision to create CreditSmart 23 years ago in tandem with nonprofit organizations and industry partners, informed by the needs of the populations we serve. We are motivated to continue building on that legacy. Thank you, Five Star, for recognizing this work.”