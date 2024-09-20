Honoring Those Opening the Doors to Home Ownership

“Tanya Ball enables her team to efficiently support first-time buyers achieve the American Dream. Alongside Bank of Oklahoma, she passionately supports organizations like the Oklahoma Coalition for Affordable Housing and Build My Future OKC, helping advance affordable housing legislation and community education. Tanya holds several industry certifications, including the FHA Basics and Beyond Seminar Training from the U.S. Department of Housing and the VA Guaranteed Home Loans Training Certificate from the Department of Veterans Affairs-Houston Regional Loan Center. Due to her commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment, she’s received several company awards, including the Perfect Circle Award (2013 and 2014) for top performance in production and units. In 2017, she was named Regional Manager of the Year. Under her guidance, her team managed over 17,000 housing unit transactions, totaling about $4 billion from January 2020 to June 2024 alone.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“This nomination is incredibly meaningful to me, as it represents the culmination of my 30-year journey in the mortgage industry—a field I hold deep affection for. Throughout these decades, I’ve been privileged to work with an amazing team and assist countless families in realizing their dreams of homeownership. My passion lies not just in the numbers, but in the lives, we touch and the communities we build. I’ve always strived to elevate those around me, nurturing talent and fostering a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive. Staying out of the spotlight has allowed me to focus on what truly matters: supporting my colleagues and making a difference in the lives of our clients. This nomination feels like a recognition not just of my individual efforts, but of the collective spirit and dedication of everyone I’ve worked alongside. It’s a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and compassion in this industry I love so much.”