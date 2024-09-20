The Week Ahead: Five Star Conference Kicks Off

Returning to Dallas, Tuesday-Thursday, September 24-26, the Five Star Conference and Expo attracts leading subject matter experts, exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation working towards the common goal of a stronger and united mortgage industry.

Each year, the Five Star Conference brings attendees multiple days of networking, education, programming, and entertainment, and this year’s event will be no exception.

This year’s Five Star Conference has a brand-new home for 2024, the Omni Dallas Hotel. Located near an array of downtown restaurants, shops, and the popular Dallas Arts District, the Omni Dallas features a rooftop pool deck and heated outdoor infinity pool, fitness center, and guest rooms and suites featuring creative works by local Texas artists.

And for those looking to get a head start, the FORCE Welcome Reception, set for Monday evening, September 23 at 5:00 p.m. Central is a great networking opportunity to start your Five Star Conference experience. Open to all agents, FORCE Welcome Reception hosted by the FORCE will serve as a pre-conference gathering of agents. This is a great chance to build a network of referrals, make connections prior to the bustle of the conference, and learn more about the FORCE.

There will be several opportunities for networking throughout the event, as the Exhibit Hall, located in the central thoroughfare outside the ballrooms, will allow you to experience product demos and engage with vendors to cultivate your network. Connect with industry leaders that can help build your business to last, and forge new partnerships to take your business to the next level.

Getting Your FSC Experience Underway

Kick off your Five Star Conference experience Tuesday morning, September 24 at 11:30 a.m. with the Keys for Life Opening Luncheon, which serves as the initial assembly for all participants, establishing the foundation for the entire conference. During the Keys for Life Opening Luncheon, attendees will learn about the current State of the Industry, celebrate the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, honor U.S. military veterans during a special presentation, and the introduction of our silent auction benefitting Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). This Luncheon serves as the initial assembly for all participants, establishing the foundation for the entire conference. Attendees will gain insights into maximizing their Five Star experience and identify the most beneficial sessions to attend throughout the week.

During the program, Five Star’s Ed Delgado will sit down with Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, for a valuable discussion on what to expect in the coming months.

Educational Opportunities for All

The Five Star Forums are at the heart of the conference’s educational programming, each offering several hours of panel discussions, keynote speeches, and fireside chats on relevant industry topics. This year’s Forums include a couple of returning favorites alongside a few new additions, all alongside such returning networking and educational events as the FORCE Rally and the Single-Family Rental RoundTable.

Property Preservation Forum: Beginning September 24 at 1:15 p.m. Central, this session will detail how property preservation remains a critical tool in helping prevent blight and ensuring that properties are returned to the market for future homebuyers. However, economic conditions continue to level headwinds for professionals within this space. Join the Property Preservation Forum as field services companies and their servicer clients provide insight into the current trends and challenges within property preservation marketplace.

MTech Forum: Set for Wednesday morning, September 25 at 9:00 a.m. Central, The MTech Forum will feature a host of tech and subject matter experts exploring how technology is driving our industry forward, but also creating hazards that must be addressed and accounted for as we move forward. Speakers and panelists will take us on deep dives into topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and mortgage servicing technology innovations.

Mortgage Servicing Forum: To be held Wednesday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. Central, from loss mitigation to navigating compliance concerns and the potential industry impact in an uncertain election year, the Mortgage Servicing Forum brings together top mortgage servicing executives, economists, and government representatives to discuss the challenges facing our industry and determine the best paths forward.

NPL Forum: Thursday, September 26 at 9:00 a.m. Central, the NPL Forum is a new addition to this year's Five Star Conference. The NPL Forum will tackle topics ranging from non-performing loans, foreclosures, REO, and the buying and selling of distressed assets. Hear from a diverse array of speakers ranging from servicing executives to investors as they guide you through the current headwinds and best practices within the non-performing assets arena.

In addition to these educational forums, the following sessions will feature some of the top minds in the field on hand to share their experiences and expertise with those in attendance:

Real Estate Solutions: Set for Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30 a.m. Central, this session will discuss how real estate agents face various levels of adversity throughout their careers. If you’re looking for ways to increase revenue—this session is for you. Learn how to tap into alternative revenue streams by using skills you already possess and discover how to invest in the right opportunities to grow your real estate portfolio. Engage with your peers during small, interactive table discussions on key topics impacting agents.

Single-Family Rental Roundtable: Set for Wednesday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. Central, in this session, investors, service providers, and subject matter experts will explore how volatile factors such as inflation, escalating interest rates, and affordability concerns impact the ongoing growth and investment opportunities in the single-family rental market. Don't miss critical discussions that examine the current state of the single-family rental industry, covering topics from lending strategies to property management, tech tools, build-for-rent demand, and much more.

Learn From Seasoned Instructors

Power up your Five Star Conference experience by partaking in our certifications and class passes. For more information on this material and how to sign up for it, click here.

The FORCE is offering an eight-hour certification course (Broker Master Class) and eight different one-hour classes to enhance your knowledge and professional skills. While the content is primarily designed for agents and brokers, the certification and classes are open to all conference attendees through purchasing the appropriate add-on.

The Broker Master Class certification runs all day on Monday, September 23 prior to the start of the official conference kick-off on Tuesday.

The Class Pass gives you access to eight different courses that occur on Wednesday, where six classes will be offered in the morning and six in the afternoon, with four of the six classes repeating to allow for scheduling flexibility.

Our Broker Master Class will provide you with the information you need to thrive as a broker. Unlike other classes, this is not about how to become a broker, but how to be a successful one. It’s a holistic program that includes:

Nuts and Bolts of Business Management

Technology—project management, marketing, expenses tracking

Best Practices for Running Your Business

Mental Health & Work-Life Balance

Team Building

Customer Service

Marketing

Honoring Pioneers in the Field

Closing out the 2024 Five Star Conference on Thursday, September 26 at 11:30 a.m. Central, the Annual Women in Housing Leadership Awards will be held to recognize the achievements of remarkable businesswomen whose contributions continue to impact the housing and mortgage servicing industry for years to come. The program will include the highly anticipated “Inside the She-Suite” discussion that features the industry’s top-ranking female executives addressing the challenges and sharing inspirational successes they’ve encountered throughout their careers. Join us at the closing celebration to meet this year’s outstanding finalists and hear how industry leaders are forging the way for future women in housing.

Click here for more information or to register for the 2024 Five Star Conference.

