Five Star Conference Launches With a Day of Learning

The 2024 Five Star Conference presents an array of additional educational opportunities in the days ahead.

Tuesday morning will bring the Legal League Default Servicer Certification: Level I course. Attendees of this session will learn about the full default servicing process, from beginning to end. Presented by top attorneys, the Legal League Default Servicer Certification: Level I course will provide insight into the most important aspects of servicing and other relevant industry skills, including:

Bankruptcy 101

Advanced Bankruptcy

Foreclosure 101

Judicial vs. Non-Judicial

Boarding/Independent Verification

How to Be a Witness

How to Sign Documents

Documenting a Servicing File

Later in the afternoon, things get a bit more in-depth with Legal League Default Servicer Certification: Level II course. This session will center on complex issues that require more specialized knowledge, including:

The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA)

The Truth-in-Lending Act (TILA)

Fair Debt Collections Practices Act

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Loss Mitigation

Natural Disasters

Estoppel

Advances/Taxes

Title Issues

Those attaining their Legal League Default Servicer Certification become more valuable to their clients and peers, as well as more confident in their own work.

On Wednesday, the Five Star Academy Class Pass-Powered by the FORCE will be held. This Class is highlighted by eight courses that are open to anyone attending the Five Star Conference on Wednesday afternoon. Two courses will be held concurrently during each time slot, providing an opportunity to attend four classes total. Purchase of a Class Pass is required for admittance to the Five Star Academy Class Pass-Powered by the FORCE, and includes access to the following courses:

“Comprehensive Main Scope Rehab,” instructed by Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage Ltd.

“You Aren’t an Order Taker, You Are an Expert,” led by Sarah Richards, Broker with Spring Mountain Realty PLLC

“Commercial REO,” instructed by Tamika Marks, Managing Broker with Trademarks & Associates LLC & Sarah Richards, Broker with Spring Mountain Realty PLLC

“Title Issues,” led by Steven Eisenberg, Managing Shareholder of Stern & Eisenberg

“Bankruptcy 101 & Advanced Bankruptcy,” led by Nicole Noel, Managing Bankruptcy Partner/Shareholder from Kass Shuler PA

“How to Get and Keep HUD Listings,” led by Tamika Marks, Managing Broker with Trademarks & Associates LLC & Sarah Richards, Broker with Spring Mountain Realty PLLC

“BPOs & ARVs”

“What a Broker Needs to Know About Technology,” led by Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage, Ltd.

The education continues Thursday with a deep dive into the commercial mortgage sector during the “Commercial REO Foreclosures with Chavez & Associates” session. This workshop will cover how to source and tap into the $2.94 trillion 2024-2028 commercial property inventory wave of loans coming due, which many are currently in default. This workshop will discuss how to partner on these opportunities and strategize on building an REO portfolio, fine tune your negotiating skills, and add to your income streams. The class will also focus on relationship-building with servicers, provide insight on mitigating and negotiating business debt to maximize profitability, and show you how to participate in your own foreclosure investments.

Also Thursday, a private event for the Xome Agent Network will be held at the Omni Hotel Dallas with the REO Asset Management Summit. During this private event, join Xome and fellow real estate professionals in exploring the challenges and opportunities in today’s low REO environment. Engage in meaningful discussions about the current landscape of REO properties, and strategies to create more value and revenue. Gain practical insights on optimizing REO asset management, including effective handling of assignments, repairs, and closing processes. Connect with industry peers, share best practices, and elevate your REO management skills at this exclusive gathering for real estate agents.

Click here for more on the 2024 Five Star Conference.