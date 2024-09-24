Subscribe Now
FORCE Rally Takes a Look at the State of the Industry 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

While the environment of the market is evolving and interest rates and inflation have decreased, there are still many unresolved problems regarding the direction the market will go in the coming months and years due to “election-year uncertainty.”

Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage leads a discussion on “Repairs and Rehabs” during the FORCE Rally

With top-notch panel speakers, relevant and insightful content, and unique takes on the forecast of the future housing market, the 2024 FORCE Rally offered experts the opportunity to not only learn, but to take with them an experience that’s applicable to their success.

Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at Five Star, opened the FORCE Rally by providing an overview and rundown of the subjects that will be discussed during the session. HUD, with its sizable asset portfolio, is a major factor propelling the REO market. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) asset managers and suppliers are to discuss an important source of business in the next market cycle at the panel.

Tiffany Fletcher, SVP with VRM Mortgage Services; Brandon Lawler, Director of Real Estate Marketing & Sales with Fannie Mae; and Eric Will, REO Senior Director with Freddie Mac participate in the “A Bird’s Eye-View With GSEs and Government Entities” Panel Discussion

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading GSEs about the potential and future prospects that await them. This conversation between important experts in the housing market will be beneficial to agents hoping to succeed in REO, as GSEs make up a significant portion of the market.

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
