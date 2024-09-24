FORCE Rally Takes a Look at the State of the Industry 

While the environment of the market is evolving and interest rates and inflation have decreased, there are still many unresolved problems regarding the direction the market will go in the coming months and years due to “election-year uncertainty.”

With top-notch panel speakers, relevant and insightful content, and unique takes on the forecast of the future housing market, the 2024 FORCE Rally offered experts the opportunity to not only learn, but to take with them an experience that’s applicable to their success.

Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at Five Star, opened the FORCE Rally by providing an overview and rundown of the subjects that will be discussed during the session. HUD, with its sizable asset portfolio, is a major factor propelling the REO market. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) asset managers and suppliers are to discuss an important source of business in the next market cycle at the panel.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading GSEs about the potential and future prospects that await them. This conversation between important experts in the housing market will be beneficial to agents hoping to succeed in REO, as GSEs make up a significant portion of the market.

