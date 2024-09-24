Subscribe Now
Keys for Life Luncheon Formally Kicks Off 2024 Five Star Conference

Picture of David Wharton
David Wharton

Anchoring the first full day of the 21st annual Five Star Conference at the Omni Dallas Hotel, the Keys for Life Luncheon, hosted by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, brought together attendees for a ceremony that honored both the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award winner and several U.S. military veterans, who were awarded mortgage-free homes on behalf. 

The luncheon began with a fireside chat between Stanley C. Middleman, President & CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, and Ed Delgado, Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global. The two discussed a range of topics including current economic conditions, the potential impacts of the November elections, and his own career path and accomplishments with Freedom. 

Ed Delgado, Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global chats with Stanley C. Middleman, President & CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Next up, Five Star presented its annual Lifetime Achievement Award to Jocelyn Martin-Leano, Founder of Enizio Strategies LLC, a professional services company with the mission of equipping leaders with solutions that align strategy, capital, operations, risks, talent, and culture. Prior to founding Enizio Strategies, she was President of Rushmore Loan Management and served on both public company and non-profit boards. Other industry roles include serving as COO of a mortgage insurance company, president of a home equity bank subsidiary, and progressive leadership roles at several banks. She graduated from Harvard’s Advanced Management Program, obtained her Executive MBA from St. Mary’s College (California), and has an undergraduate in industrial engineering. 

Ed Delgado presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jocelyn Martin-Leano, Founder of Enizio Strategies LLC

Martin-Leano also previously served as the Chair of Five Star’s National Mortgage Servicing Association (NMSA) from 2022-2024. 

The final portion of the KFL ceremony honored the United States military as several U.S. veterans received mortgage-free homes donated by Wells Fargo. The new veteran homeowners included: 

  • U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Stephanie Moore 

  • U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Nunemaker 

  • Tosha Phillips, on behalf of U.S. Army Sgt. Ronald Phillips, Jr. 

The Keys for Life Luncheon was supported by Lead Sponsor Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Partners Property Masters and XOME, and Non-Profit Partner the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). 

The event also included a Silent Auction benefiting the MWSF. 

