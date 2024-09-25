Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Real Estate Solutions Event Offers Agents Critical Insights 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Many real estate agents encounter a variety of challenges throughout their career. This workshop is meant for those who are seeking strategies to boost their earnings. Discover how to invest in the proper chances to develop your real estate portfolio and learn how to leverage your existing abilities to tap into alternative cash streams. Experts who attend will have the opportunity to participate in conversations at round tables, discussing important issues and headwinds agents face. Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at Five Star, hosted the session.

First Lien Capital’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Bill Bymel, gave the keynote speech. Attendees learned how to develop a powerful, personal brand that will help other industry experts go from being an agent to a trusted advisor, resulting in a significant increase in your influence, impact, and income. Have the tools necessary to stand out from the competition in a constantly shifting real estate market.

Bill Bymel, First Lien Capital’s CEO & Chief Investment Officer delivers his Keynote Address during the Real Estate Solutions panel

The Power of Your Personal Brand to Increase Your Impact and Income

Panel experts also included commentary from, Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage, Ltd., Sebastian Stofenmacher, Broker at Edgestone Real Estate, Steven Pagano, Owner of Pagano Properties and First Hawaiian, Norris Bishop, Broker at Norris Bishop Realty, LLC, Holly Pagano, Owner of First Hawaiian Realty, Brandon O’Briant, EVP of AssetVal, Ellis San Jose, Director of Private Property Service, Caroline Gim, REO Broker of Expert Real Estate & Investment, Gay-Lynn Chavez, COO of Chavez & Associates, Louis Chavez, CEO of Chavez & Associates, and Michael Soliz, MANAGING PARTNER at 1 OAK ADVISORY.

Steven Pagano, Owner of Pagano Properties and First Hawaiian discusses how to create new opportunities during the “Alternative Revenue Streams” discussion

REO agents have a significant benefit in being adaptable, regardless of market conditions. As an agent, you may leverage your extensive skill set and experience to generate new business prospects and boost your revenue streams. Expert panelists who achieved success in unusual and inventive ways can assist you in finding fresh prospects that you may not have thought of.

Nothing that lasts is made in a day. Rande Johnsen, Director of Trustee Corps, Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien Capital, Brandon O’Briant, EVP of AssetVal, Ellis San Jose, Director of Private Property Service, Sebastian Stofenmacher, Broker at Edgestone Real Estate wrapped up the workshop with a great deal of expertise with the challenge of adding investments and businesses to your portfolio. Discover how to develop your real estate empire brick by brick and hear from some of the brightest minds in the business on profitable investment ideas. Attendees learned where to begin, how to develop, and what not to do.

Ellis San Jose (center), Director of Private Property Service, explains how to add investments and companies to your portfolio during the “Build Your Real Estate Empire” panel discussion

To read more on the Real Estate Solutions Session, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe