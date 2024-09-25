Real Estate Solutions Event Offers Agents Critical Insights 

Many real estate agents encounter a variety of challenges throughout their career. This workshop is meant for those who are seeking strategies to boost their earnings. Discover how to invest in the proper chances to develop your real estate portfolio and learn how to leverage your existing abilities to tap into alternative cash streams. Experts who attend will have the opportunity to participate in conversations at round tables, discussing important issues and headwinds agents face. Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at Five Star, hosted the session.

First Lien Capital’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Bill Bymel, gave the keynote speech. Attendees learned how to develop a powerful, personal brand that will help other industry experts go from being an agent to a trusted advisor, resulting in a significant increase in your influence, impact, and income. Have the tools necessary to stand out from the competition in a constantly shifting real estate market.

The Power of Your Personal Brand to Increase Your Impact and Income

Panel experts also included commentary from, Jim Hastings, President of Hastings Brokerage, Ltd., Sebastian Stofenmacher, Broker at Edgestone Real Estate, Steven Pagano, Owner of Pagano Properties and First Hawaiian, Norris Bishop, Broker at Norris Bishop Realty, LLC, Holly Pagano, Owner of First Hawaiian Realty, Brandon O’Briant, EVP of AssetVal, Ellis San Jose, Director of Private Property Service, Caroline Gim, REO Broker of Expert Real Estate & Investment, Gay-Lynn Chavez, COO of Chavez & Associates, Louis Chavez, CEO of Chavez & Associates, and Michael Soliz, MANAGING PARTNER at 1 OAK ADVISORY.

REO agents have a significant benefit in being adaptable, regardless of market conditions. As an agent, you may leverage your extensive skill set and experience to generate new business prospects and boost your revenue streams. Expert panelists who achieved success in unusual and inventive ways can assist you in finding fresh prospects that you may not have thought of.

Nothing that lasts is made in a day. Rande Johnsen, Director of Trustee Corps, Bill Bymel, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of First Lien Capital, Brandon O’Briant, EVP of AssetVal, Ellis San Jose, Director of Private Property Service, Sebastian Stofenmacher, Broker at Edgestone Real Estate wrapped up the workshop with a great deal of expertise with the challenge of adding investments and businesses to your portfolio. Discover how to develop your real estate empire brick by brick and hear from some of the brightest minds in the business on profitable investment ideas. Attendees learned where to begin, how to develop, and what not to do.

