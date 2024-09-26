Subscribe Now
loanDepot Continues Its Dedication to U.S. Vets

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
loanDepot National Director of Military Growth and Strategy Bryan Bergjans

loanDepot Inc. has bolstered its strength in the Veterans Administration (VA) lending department with the appointment of U.S. Navy Veteran and VA lending expert Bryan Bergjans as National Director of Military Growth and Strategy. Bergjans, a highly respected national advocate for the military community, has nearly two decades of military experience and a passion to serve the active-duty military and veteran community.

Over the last several years, loanDepot has made a series of strategic investments in its VA lending program, all designed to build a best-in-class VA lending capacity with unparalleled expertise and outreach capabilities.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our strength and commitment to VA lending,” said loanDepot EVP John Bianchi. “Bryan is well known as a trailblazer in the military and veteran lending space who has spearheaded countless industry-first initiatives that fueled impressive growth, brand equity and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to ensure more of our nation’s servicemen and women can benefit from the advantages offered by VA mortgage products, and with Bryan on our team we are poised to become the premier home loan provider for the servicemembers and Veterans of the Armed Forces.”

Bergjans, who joins loanDepot after eight years at Caliber Home Loans, is currently serving in the Navy Reserves as the Readiness Officer for Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 11 HQ in Jacksonville, Florida. Among his many accomplishments, Bergjans created and taught a VA Home Loan Benefit curriculum for the St. Louis Association of Realtors, taught the National Association of Realtors’ Military Relocation Professional Designation Course, established a Military Spouse Advisory Council, and served as the host of Mortgage News Network’s “Homeownership Heroes” and “Military Spouse Mondays” programs.

“We owe our military more than a thank you; we owe them an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Bergjans.

Headquartered in Southern California with local market offices nationwide, loanDepot and its sister real estate and home services company, mellohome, are dedicated to helping customers put down roots and bring dreams to life–all while building stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
