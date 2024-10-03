Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Homebuyers No Longer Spooked by Market Conditions

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Following the Federal Reserve‘s 50 basis point reduction in the jumbo rate in September, mortgage rates significant fell to a 24-month low, prompting sellers to move. The Realtor.com 2024 September Housing Report states that actively listed properties increased by 34.0%, while newly listed homes increased by 11.6% over the previous September. This represents a major reversal from the 0.9% fall in August 2024.

“Sellers, especially those who are locked into a low rate, have been waiting for market conditions to change,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com. “Now that we’re seeing mortgage rates down to their lowest levels in two years, there are signs of movement, with more sellers putting homes on the market even in what’s typically a real estate shoulder season.”

September 2024: National Housing Metrics

Median listing price:

  • (Change over September 2023: -1.0% to $425,000)
  • (Change over Sept. 2019: +36.0 %)

Active listings:

  • (+34.0 %)
  • (-23.2 %)

New listings:

  • (+11.6 %)
  • (-11.8 %)

Median days on market:

  • (+7 days to 55 days)
  • ( -7 days)

Share of active listings with price reductions:

  • (+0.5 percentage points to 18.4%)
  • (-1.0 percentage points)

Median List Price Per Sq.Ft.:

  • (+2.3 %)
  • (+50.8 %)

“Lock-in” Effect Causing Buyers to Stay Put

The real estate market has been hampered by the “lock-in” effect for many years now, whereby homeowners, who are tied into a relatively cheap mortgage rate, have been remaining there, having a negative influence on available inventory. In actuality, 84% of active mortgages had a mortgage rate under 6% as of mid-2024, while 56% had a rate under 4%. On the other hand, September housing data from Realtor.com indicates that the quantity of new listings increased year over year to the highest level recorded in September since 2021.

The increase can be a sign that more homeowners are ready to jump into the market again and sell, or that the sentiment among homeowners is changing. In fact, the number of new listings increased most in more costly property markets, possibly as a result of the greater impact that declining mortgage rates had on purchasers in these locations.

“We expect mortgage rates to hold around 6% through the end of the year, which is a significant difference from their 7.8% high in October 2023,” Hale said. “This has increased the buying power of many home shoppers and is a bonus over and above the seasonal factors that make this time of year the ‘Best Time to Buy’.”

Homes Staying On Market Longer

In general, when homes remain on the market longer, buyers may anticipate both an increase in inventory and a slight reduction in time constraints. September saw an average of 55 days spent on the market for homes, which is two days more than August 2024 and seven days longer than the previous year. September 2024 marked the slowest pace since 2019.

Although the average home listed in September took 55 days to sell, in other metro areas that amount is significantly higher. An examination of the top 50 metro areas reveals that a typical New Orleans property was listed for some 78 days, which is 13 more days than it was in September of last year. The remaining four major metros, Miami (73 days), Austin, TX (72 days), San Antonio (67 days), and Tampa (66 days), round out the top five. Conversely, Milwaukee (31 days), San Jose (31 days), Boston (31 days), Hartford, CT (33 days), and San Francisco (33 days) are the metro areas that had the quickest movement.

“Generally speaking, relief is brewing. On the one hand, buyers are seeing not only an increase in home listings but they’re also seeing homes spend more time on the market, which means more options and less frenzy to buy,” said Ralph McLaughlin, Senior Economist for Realtor.com. “For sellers, there’s been positive movement in home value as indications show an increase in price growth since before the pandemic. And, all around, the decline in mortgage rates are lowering the barrier to entry and encouraging people to get into the market once again.”

Metros with Highest Increase in New Listings in September 2024

1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

  • (% change in New Listings count YoY: 41.8 %)
  • (Median listing price: $772,425)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • (27.1 %)
  • ($1,432,170)

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

  • (26.2 %)
  • ($599,948)

4. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

  • (25.5 %)
  • ($610,250)

5. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

  • (24.4 %)
  • ($839,900)

6. Raleigh-Cary, NC

  • (24.2 %)
  • ($453,165)

7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • (22.6 %)
  • ($1,154,440)

8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • (21.5 %)
  • ($997,000)

9. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

  • (21.5 %)
  • ($567,500)

10. Richmond, VA

  • (20.1 %)
  • ($442,346)

A rise in price per square foot is a sign of rising property values, and data from September 2024 shows that prices of residences have increased significantly when compared to those advertised before the pandemic. While the price per square foot has climbed by 50.9% from September 2019 to the current year, the median listing price per square foot has increased by 2.3% from the previous year.

In actuality, the price per square foot increase rate varied from 22.7% to 71.9% among the top 50 metro areas. Not surprisingly, the New York metro area is leading the way with a 71.9% increase in price per square foot from September 2019. Tampa, FL (+63.6%), and Hartford, CT (+62.3%), came next. The markets with the lowest returns were Birmingham, AL (+26.7%), New Orleans (+25.0%), and San Francisco (+22.7%).

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe