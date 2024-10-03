HUD Continues Efforts to Combat Housing Discrimination 

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has made available $22,241,793 to fair housing organizations across the nation to bolster ongoing efforts to address housing discrimination. Funds announced through HUD’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) will support a variety of activities, including fair housing education and outreach, testing and enforcement. HUD’s commitment to address housing discrimination supports steps by the Biden Administration to combat and end racial discrimination in America’s housing system and ensure every community does its part to expand equity in housing for all.

“At HUD, one of the cornerstones of our mission is to root out all forms of discrimination in housing so that no one is treated unfairly,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “To accomplish this mission, we work with local partners from coast to coast. The $22 million we are making available today will give even more support to our partners as they enforce the Fair Housing Act.”

HUD makes funding available to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act. This is part of HUD’s goal to eliminate housing discrimination, promote economic opportunity, and achieve diverse, inclusive communities by leading the nation in the enforcement, administration, development, and public understanding of federal fair housing policies and laws.

“HUD’s partnership with fair housing organizations is critical to ensuring fair housing awareness and enforcement of our laws,” said HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Diane M. Shelley. “The grants made possible by this funding will strengthen this partnership and ensure that fair housing reaches all of our communities.”

HUD’s latest grants will be dedicated to: