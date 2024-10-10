Bayview Asset Management Appoints Head of CRE Debt

Bayview Asset Management LLC, an investment management firm focused on investments in mortgage and consumer credit, has named Andrew Smith as Managing Director, Head of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Debt. Smith joined Bayview in July 2024, and is leading Bayview’s investment initiatives related to CRE debt, with a focus on expanding the firm’s capabilities in response to increasing market opportunities.

“I am confident Andrew will help further develop Bayview’s capabilities to create a leading CRE Credit platform,” said David Ertel, Chairman and CEO of Bayview.

Smith brings more than two decades of experience in real estate debt and securities. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Debt at Kayne Anderson Real Estate, where he joined in 2014 to help launch the CRE credit platform and was integral to its growth with exceptional performance across over $10B of invested capital. Smith will be based out of the Bayview New York office.

“This is a pivotal time in the real estate debt markets and a unique opportunity to join Bayview as it looks to increase its presence in the CRE space,” said Smith. “Bayview has had a presence in the commercial real estate sector for over 25 years, having developed a strong reputation in the marketplace and I look forward to contributing to the expansion and continued growth of the platform.”

Bayview has been investing in CRE debt for more than 25 years. Currently, Bayview’s CRE credit business includes 40 professionals in North America and 25 professionals in Europe across loan originations, underwriting, valuation and includes a rated commercial mortgage special servicer. Bayview possesses lending capabilities in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, has CMBS loan origination capabilities, and is an active investor in the CMBS bond market. In addition, Bayview has a strong presence in CPACE loan origination, a fast-growing market for financing new construction or upgrades to enhance energy efficiency. Looking ahead, Bayview plans to launch a dedicated commercial real estate credit fund, designed to deploy capital across a wide range of commercial real estate debt and securities opportunities.