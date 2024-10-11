Subscribe Now
Reggora Adds New Director of Business Development

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
AJ Samadani

Reggora, an appraisal management software company, has announced that AJ Samadani has joined the company as Director of Business Development and Partnerships, where he will oversee all business development and partnership functions.

“We are excited to welcome AJ during such a pivotal time for our company,” said Reggora CEO Brian Zitin. “His expertise in helping high-volume mortgage lenders and his customer-first mentality will be invaluable to Reggora as we continue to build partnerships with lenders across the country to drive appraisal innovation.”

A seasoned mortgage software executive, Samadani brings to Reggora 20 years of experience and a proven track record of helping leading mortgage lenders successfully leverage technology and operational efficiencies to exceed their business goals. He joins Reggora from CoreLogic, where he was Principal, Mortgage Solutions Technology for CoreLogic’s Collateral Technology business. Prior to the last 10 years at CoreLogic, he held various leadership sales roles at Capsilon, RPM Mortgage, and others. Samadani is also a former professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves organization.

“I am consistently impressed with the pace at which Reggora has innovated in the mortgage collateral space,” said Samadani. “The opportunity to join a company with such a forward-thinking approach in appraisal innovation, automating the end-to-end collateral workflow, and a commitment to excellent customer service is something I am excited to be a part of.”

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
