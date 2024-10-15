In this episode of the MP Access Show, we’re thrilled to welcome Stephen Hladik, a Partner at Hladik Onorato & Federman, LLP, and a highly respected expert in mortgage foreclosure, bankruptcy, and lending law compliance. With a career that spans decades, Stephen brings a wealth of experience from his time as a Deputy Attorney General in Pennsylvania to his current role where he works closely with mortgage servicers, helping them navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance.

This conversation provides valuable insights into today’s mortgage servicing challenges and trends, making it essential listening for professionals in the mortgage and financial services industries.