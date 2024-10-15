Subscribe Now
Waterstone Mortgage Promotes New CFO

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck
Jim Harper, CPA

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation has named Jim Harper, CPA, as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Harper has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including seven years of work within the mortgage industry. He recently joined Waterstone Mortgage as VP–Accounting & Finance in June 2024.

“Jim has been an integral part of our team for the past several months, and his leadership, financial expertise, and dedication to our company’s success make him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Waterstone Mortgage President & CEO Jeff McGuiness. “His promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to ensure the seamless continuation of our financial planning and oversight while bringing innovative ideas to the table.”

Before joining Waterstone Mortgage, Harper served as the CFO for Summit Mortgage Corporation, and the Lead Financial Officer for Ameriprise Financial.

In his new role as CFO for Waterstone Mortgage, Harper will serve as the company’s liaison for WaterStone Bank, overseeing all corporate accounting functions and providing financial direction for the lender’s branches nationwide. As a member of the executive team, he will also provide reliable and actionable financial data to support the organization, while developing his team’s skills and capabilities.

“I am thrilled to lead the accounting and finance organization at Waterstone Mortgage,” Harper said. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s high-quality reputation in the industry and its long-track record of growth, financial stability, and customer satisfaction.”

Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation focuses primarily on purchase loans, and offers a variety of home loan programs, including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans; along with several no- and low-down-payment options and many specialty programs for medical professionals, first-time homebuyers, and more. Founded in 2000, the company currently lends in 48 states.

Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
