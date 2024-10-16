2024’s Women in Housing Recipients Share Insights & Advice

Rising Star Executive Award: Kathryn Walterman, Manager of Default Administration, Mountain America Federal Credit Union

Q: What are your proudest career achievements thus far?

One of my proudest career achievements has been receiving the Rising Star Executive Award and being nominated alongside such inspiring leaders. This recognition fuels my commitment to uplifting other strong female leaders and driving meaningful changes in the industry.

In addition, recently I identified the need to align multiple high-risk teams under one cohesive umbrella, encompassing bankruptcy, foreclosure, REO, and deceased areas. I aimed to ensure these teams had the same positive experience and streamlined processes. This initiative was completed in September 2023, garnering praise and significantly improving compliance, employee engagement, and member experience. It stands as a testament to the power of strategic alignment and empathetic leadership.

These accomplishments reflect my dedication to fostering a collaborative, supportive environment and my commitment to continuous growth and improvement. They serve as milestones in my journey to make a lasting impact in my field.

Q: Are there any women who have served as career mentors for you, and what did you learn from them?

My greatest mentor has been my sister, Shannon. With nearly two decades of experience ahead of me and thriving in a male-dominated industry, she has been a beacon of inspiration and guidance. Watching her navigate her career with grace and determination, I found a role model whose example I could emulate. Shannon has consistently emphasized the importance of leading with empathy. This lesson has profoundly shaped my professional approach. Whether I’m interacting with borrowers during their most vulnerable moments, guiding my team, or developing new initiatives to assist delinquent members, empathy remains at the core of my actions.

Her ability to balance strength and compassion has taught me that true leadership involves understanding and addressing the needs and emotions of others. Shannon’s mentorship has not only equipped me with practical skills and knowledge but has also instilled in me the value of kindness and consideration in all professional interactions.

By following her lead, I’ve learned to create an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters collaboration and trust. Shannon’s influence continues to inspire my career, reminding me that empathy is a powerful tool for achieving both personal and professional success.

Q: What is the most critical piece of advice you would give to women beginning their careers in this industry?

To women embarking on their careers in this industry, I cannot stress enough the importance of lifelong learning and continual growth. Never stop asking questions, seeking knowledge, and advocating for what matters to you. Find your niche, master it, and always strive to expand your expertise. Do not, I repeat, do not shy away from negotiating for what you deserve—your contributions are valuable and your voice matters.

It’s equally important to share your knowledge and celebrate the achievements of others. By uplifting one another, we foster a collaborative and empowering environment that benefits everyone. Remember, your voice and perspective are crucial, so trust in your abilities and take ownership of your career journey. Together, we can create a more inclusive and dynamic industry.

Leadership by Example Award: Aubrey Gilmore Halim, President, Rutledge Claims Management, Inc.

Q: What are your proudest career achievements thus far?

I’m proud to have led Rutledge Claims Management (RCM) through some challenging yet transformative periods, particularly after stepping into the role of COO and, later, President. One of my proudest moments was leading the overhaul of our internal claims management software, a project that required thoughtful collaboration and innovation. The improvements we implemented have significantly streamlined our operations and enhanced the service we provide to clients. Balancing these responsibilities while raising a young family, including my return to work after having twins, has been a deeply rewarding aspect of my career.

Q: Are there any women who have served as career mentors for you, and what did you learn from them?

Over the last several years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our CEO and owner, Allison Rutledge, who has been an incredible mentor to me. Early in my management career, she brought me into high-level meetings, giving me the exposure and confidence to have a voice at the table. Through her guidance, I found my voice and learned the importance of speaking up and trusting my instincts. She taught me that honesty, hard work, and a positive attitude can carry you far, and I’ve carried those lessons throughout my career. Allison’s belief in me helped me believe in myself, and I’m grateful for the invaluable mentorship she’s provided.

Q: What is the most critical piece of advice you would give to women beginning their careers in this industry?

The most critical piece of advice I’d give to women starting their careers in this industry is to put in the work and not expect success to come to you. Hard work and dedication are key, but it’s equally important to build strong connections. Networking is invaluable—it opens doors, creates opportunities, and helps you grow. Be receptive to change, as this industry is constantly evolving, and adapting is crucial for long-term success.

Stay proactive in seeking out learning opportunities, and don’t shy away from new challenges. Trust yourself, keep pushing forward, and always remain open to growth and transformation.

Keys in Hand Award: Tai Christensen, President, Arrive Home

Q: What are your proudest career achievements thus far?

Being a co-founder of our company Arrive Home has been the most fulfilling career achievement of my 20+ year career in the mortgage industry. Our team provides down payment assistance and other special-purpose credit programs to predominantly low-to-moderate-income consumers in marginalized communities to help them achieve their dream of owning a home. With homeownership being the number one vehicle for wealth creation for most Americans, it fills me with pride to know we are assisting thousands of families each month to get their foot on the property ladder.

Q: Are there any women who have served as career mentors for you, and what did you learn from them?

I have been fortunate enough to have two female mentors in my life, both pivotal in my journey through the mortgage industry. I’ve learned much from both ladies over the years, but the greatest lesson I learned from each of them is to remain authentic at all times and in all places. Sometimes, we as women feel the desire to remain quiet or default to the decisions of the men in the room. By working closely with both of my mentors, I’ve learned how to stand firm in my convictions to my corporation, my team, and our customers, while remaining malleable enough to always remain open to learn.

Having such incredible female mentors in a male-dominated industry has shown me that regardless of your gender, with hard work, determination, and strong conviction, it is possible to achieve your dreams.

Q: What is the most critical piece of advice you would give to women beginning their careers in this industry?

At the beginning of my career in 2003, a friend gave me one piece of advice that has remained with me to this day: create a hard stop time each day and walk away from your desk. Corporate burnout is real and happens quite frequently due to working beyond your energetic and physical abilities. Having a specific daily time when you commit to yourself to stop working and walk away from your desk will help ensure that you are taking the appropriate time for self-care. Being highly productive does not have to come at the cost of self-sacrifice. Finding time and space to breathe each day has enabled me to have a dynamic 20+ year career in the mortgage industry.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Tiffany Fletcher, SVP, Compliance and Operations Support, VRM Mortgage Services

Q: What are your proudest career achievements thus far?

My proudest career achievements revolve around the opportunities I’ve had to develop and contribute to the growth of others. I find immense joy in mentoring and encouraging people, and it’s deeply fulfilling to witness them thrive as their untapped talent, abilities, and potential are realized.

Q: Are there any women who have served as career mentors for you, and what did you learn from them?

Throughout my career, I have been blessed to have both men and women as mentors. However, the women who mentored me hold a special place in my heart. Despite the challenges they faced in their journeys, they demonstrated grace and integrity, never hesitating to coach, support, and advocate for my professional growth. From them, I have learned, and continue to learn, invaluable lessons that strengthen my leadership abilities and inspire me to persevere, regardless of the obstacles.

Q: What is the most critical piece of advice you would give to women beginning their careers in this industry?

My advice is a collection of valuable insights I’ve gained from my incredible male and female mentors throughout my career:

Be Courageous—DREAM BIG: Don’t let fear hold you back from pursuing your dreams and using your gifts. Share your aspirations with management, and leverage opportunities to add value and make a meaningful impact.

Be Vulnerable: Though it may seem contrary to courage, vulnerability is, in fact, one of the truest measures of it. Being open with your emotions is crucial for connecting with others and building strong relationships.

Be Authentic: Be respectfully yourself. Treat others the way you wish to be treated. Authenticity fosters trust and respect.

Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award: Donna Spencer, VP of Servicing Relationship and Performance Management, Freddie Mac

Q: What are your proudest career achievements thus far?

Several months before the Great Recession started, I decided to pursue a manager position in the loss mitigation department at Freddie Mac. This leap of faith formally established a career path for me. I stepped up to manage the team, where I had once been an individual contributor. It required a level of confidence from me and support from those around me to lead my peers. I am also proud of the time spent attending the face-to-face borrower events that Freddie Mac and servicers held during the crisis. It gave me the ability to hear personal stories directly from borrowers, which was helpful when it was time to provide input on policies and procedures that would drive changes in the servicing areas.

Q: Are there any women who have served as career mentors for you, and what did you learn from them?

One of the greatest mentors that I have is my former leader. She believed in me and my ability to perform. There are many leaders who are looking for a cookie-cutter employee with a standard background. When I joined this woman’s team, she quickly identified the skill sets that I brought to the table. She saw my potential and assigned two of the highest-profile accounts to me. She was a mentor, manager, and a sponsor. There were so many lessons learned through this relationship, but the main takeaway was that good work must be joined together with a leader who is willing to sponsor you and has the capacity—she was the one who talked about me when I was not in the room.

Q: What is the most critical piece of advice you would give to women beginning their careers in this industry?

This is a unique industry. You can build a career in this industry with a variety of degrees, and even if you don’t have a degree, there is still room for you to grow to senior levels. If you are willing to work hard, build strong relationships, and demonstrate flexibility, you will be able to create a career that will have a lasting impact on the lives of homeowners. One other piece of advice—and this is especially for women—take others with you on your journey. It’s so important to build a community of leaders who are willing to mentor, coach, and sponsor others. It’s about creating a culture of serving others that will continue to pay dividends for years to come.

The 21st Five Star Conference marked its final day with the tradition of the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, an annual presentation recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of women executives working within the mortgage and housing industries.

Following brief welcome remarks from Ali Haralson, President of Auction.com (Lead Sponsor of the event), Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, was introduced. Delgado, who was instrumental in the creation of the Women in Housing tradition at Five Star Conference, also noted that the Five Star Institute was developing plans for a women’s leadership industry council that will help guide the WIH programming in the years to come.

Delgado then passed the baton to this year’s emcee, Jodi Gaines, CEO of Claims Recovery Financial Services (CRFS). Gaines next moderated the “Inside the She-Suite” panel, bringing several of the industry’s top-ranking women executives together to address the challenges and share the inspirational

successes they’ve encountered throughout their careers. This year’s She-Suite panel included: