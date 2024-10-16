HUD Announces New Grants for Distressed Public Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded $6.5 million in Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants for 13 communities in 11 states to redevelop severely distressed public or HUD-assisted housing and improve outcomes for residents. This year includes the first-ever award to a Tribal Nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Each neighborhood will receive a $500,000 grant to create a comprehensive “Transformation Plan” to modernize existing HUD housing, improve workforce, health, and education outcomes for residents, and attract long-term public and private reinvestment, all aimed at building community wealth and strengthening local economies and businesses.

“HUD is committed to investing in communities, lowering housing costs and increasing safe and affordable housing supply across the country,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Choice Neighborhoods not only empowers neighborhood redevelopment but offers families and individuals the opportunity to thrive in their communities.”

Broad civic engagement is needed to successfully develop and implement each Transformation Plan, including leveraging financial and human capital resources. Grants will allow these communities to boost support and strengthen actions to build and maintain momentum for change.

“These Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants represent a special opportunity to bring together residents and stakeholders to address decades of disinvestment that have left their communities behind,” said Rich Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing. “Our exemplary Choice Neighborhoods team will collaborate with these communities throughout the planning process as they think through how they’ll preserve the historic legacy and character of their neighborhood and how they can leverage those strengths to build a plan for a brighter future.”

HUD awarded Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants to the following recipients:

The Choice Neighborhoods program has been a critical tool for HUD in preserving and expanding the supply of affordable housing in America since 2010, spurring growth in nearly 60 cities by adding mixed-income units, businesses, parks, and grocery stores. HUD encourages eligible communities of all sizes to pursue a Choice Neighborhoods grant.