Renters to Consider Housing Affordability at Polls in November

The first report focuses on which issues are important to renters and homeowners when it comes to which candidate they’ll support in the election, with 31.6% of renters stating that housing affordability is a top-three issue compared to 17.1% of homeowners.

Kamala Harris voters were slightly more likely than Donald Trump voters to rank housing affordability as a top issue, with 25.1% of all respondents who plan to vote for Harris ranked housing affordability as a top-three issue, compared with 20.4% of respondents who plan to vote for Trump.

More than half (52.1%) of surveyed homeowners reported feeling better off financially than four years ago, compared to less than half (44.2%) of renters. That discrepancy is partly because soaring housing prices have helped homeowners build home equity.

Many Americans broke into homeownership during the pandemic thanks to record-low mortgage rates, but many others were priced out due to surging demand and a lack of supply. Mortgage rates in excess of 6% are exacerbating those high prices, and making it difficult for first-time buyers to afford a home.