Renters Seek Ways to Overcome Homeownership Hurdles 

Despite plenty of homebuying hurdles, 93% of Americans think homeownership is part of the American dream. This belief is widespread across Americans regardless of gender, age, parental status or household income. Women (94%) and men (93%) nearly equally say homeownership is part of the American dream. There’s also consensus among different generations, old and young. Of those polled, 97% of baby boomers (ages 60 to 78), 96% of Gen Xers (ages 44 to 59), 92% of Generation Z’ers (ages 18 to 27) and 90% of millennials (ages 28 to 43) say the American dream involves homeownership.

According to the study, 90% of those in households earning less than $30,000 a year said owning a home is part of the American dream. That’s a bit lower (but still comparable) to the 96% share who earn at least $100,000 a year and say the same.

And of the 62% of renters worried they will never be able to own, 66% of female renters felt they will never own, compared to 57% of male renters. Millennial (67%) and Gen Z (66%) renters were more afraid than Gen X (60%) or baby boomer (49%) renters. Obstacles or struggles in attaining homeownership included the ability to afford a down payment (cited by 65% of renters who would prefer to own), high market prices (52%), and credit score (39%).