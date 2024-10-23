PhoenixTeam Launches New AI Platform

PhoenixTeam, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries, has announced the launch of Phoenix Burst, a generative AI platform that transforms knowledge into ready-to-build software and change management artifacts, empowering teams to move from concept to creation faster than ever.

Phoenix Burst accelerates the entire change delivery process by automating the creation of requirements, user stories, acceptance criteria, test cases, synthetic test data, and domain comparisons—reducing time-consuming manual tasks. This enables organizations to prioritize innovation and accelerate delivery.

“Time is quite literally our most precious resource,” said Tela G. Mathias, COO and Managing Partner at PhoenixTeam. “By enriching mortgage business and change processes, and removing repetitive, manual tasks, Phoenix Burst gives the mortgage industry the gift of time. Time creation is the edge the industry needs.”

As generative AI adoption rapidly accelerates, recent research reveals that 39% of the U.S. population has already used tools like ChatGPT—nearly double the adoption rate of personal computers and the internet at a comparable stage. This surge presents an opportunity for mortgage professionals to leverage the latest AI advancements. Many organizations focus on chatbots and operator assistance for AI-driven solutions, but there’s far more to leveraging generative AI successfully in the mortgage industry. Phoenix Burst allows businesses to go beyond these basics, integrating AI-driven automation to transform product management, ensure compliance, and speed up change delivery.

Phoenix Burst is built with guardrails including human-in-the-loop (HITL) content curation and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), providing businesses with a robust solution to harness the power of generative AI. Built with responsible use in mind, Phoenix Burst helps businesses realize AI-driven efficiency, while maintaining compliance with industry standards.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm whose mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through innovative, customer-centric technology.