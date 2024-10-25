Renters Reveal Amenity Preferences, Keywords Used to Find Rentals

What motivates someone to rent a home? There aren’t many features and facilities that a tenant would forgo, from roomy homes and large backyards to lots of storage and excellent parking alternatives. Renters are increasingly choosing rental homes as their first choice because more of them are prepared and able to pay more to have the space and comfort they desire. A new study from Point2 reveals the latest trends renters revealed that are driving their rental choices.

Additionally, listing descriptions employ all the appropriate phrases to attract potential tenants and match them with their dream home: “open floor plan,” “spacious bedrooms,” “maintenance provided,” “within walking distance,” “pet friendly,” and “washer-dryer.”

Point2 analysts created a list of the most popular keywords in house rental listings by analyzing over 5 million words from descriptions of single-family homes for rent available across the United States. This list included the most commonly used adjectives, well-known brands, and the most well-known rental non-negotiables and property specifications.

Words and Phrases Like “Yard,” and “Washer-Dryer” Reveal Renters’ Priorities

Renters who move from apartments to single-family homes experience a shift in perspective as they realize how much more space they require and how much more comfort they want.

A common part of this shift is choosing to rent. As a result, tenants not only adopt the renter lifestyle but also have far higher and more defined expectations: unparalleled comfort, excellent house features, and first-rate facilities. And the pattern is obvious: Over the past ten years, there has been a huge increase in demand for (and supply of) larger, cozier single-family rental homes.

In addition to the standard standards, a rental property must completely align with the needs and desires of its tenants. Additionally, the most important factor for renters is room. And indeed, outdoor space, to be more exact.

It is immediately clear from examining the top ten characteristics and amenities that are most frequently included in rental listings that the space-conscious, outdoor-minded renter is the target market for rental homes. Words like “patio,” “porch,” and “backyard” are therefore the most frequently used terms. However, rental homes provide much more than just additional space. They also focus on making the most enjoyable use of that outdoor area. One term that conjures up images of opulent leisure and splashy, enjoyable relaxation makes this clear: All of that and more is the term “pool,” which took center stage and demonstrated that house renters knew how to live, work, and play in elegance.

Last but not least, the word “garage,” which comes in fourth place behind terms like “patio,” “porch,” and “pool,” indicates that potential tenants may decide on the ideal rental home before even looking inside: The outside features are simply the best.

Top 10 Most Used House Rental Features & Amenities

Patio/porch/deck/lanai Yard Pool Garage Stainless steel appliances Open floor plan Washer-dryer Full bath Great location Storage

On the other hand, the second section of the top 10 provides some hints about the most important aspects of the interior space, or at the very least, reveals the most popular and prevalent amenities in rental homes: “stainless steel appliances,” “open floor plan,” “washer-dryer,” “full bath,” and “storage.” While functional facilities are also important, indoor features reveal that spaciousness quietly permeates every description of a home.

Another concern for home renters is shown by broadening the focus and examining the top 20 most frequent keywords. Aside from interior and outdoor space elements, location is also crucial. At least four keywords highlight how crucial the listing’s address is: It is the intention of phrases such as “great location,” “within walking distance,” “(close to) shopping/restaurants,” and “easy access” to entice more renters.

Speaking About Enticing Renters, Adjectives Definitely Impact Perception

Since features and facilities are the most important factors in tenants’ decisions, they will always steal the show. Adjectives, on the other hand, provide a listing description a little more personality, enhancing the amenities’ merely functional purpose and drawing attention to listings.

Once more, the focus on spaciousness is the most noticeable feature; half of the ten most frequently used adjectives describe how roomy a rental home is: “large,” “spacious,” “open,” “full,” and “great.” With the term “private” taking ninth place, privacy is also crucial. Renters are specifically selecting single-family homes for this reason. greater privacy and greater room are the primary reasons why tenants are selecting single-family houses over apartments, per a Point2 poll about the requirements, wants, and must-haves of home renters. The third point is having access to a garden or yard.

However, the most widely used descriptor is “new.” This is quite understandable considering the recent surge in the number of build-to-rent properties. But this adjective’s complete dominance also highlights another point: Renters are even more excited about moving into a new house since they anticipate a clean, move-in-ready living area.

To read the full report, including ore data, charts, and methodology, click here.