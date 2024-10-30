ServiceLink Adds New SVP of Product Innovation

ServiceLink has announced the appointment of Hemanth Panyam as SVP of Product Innovation. Panyam, a data-oriented, hands-on leader, who has more than 20 years of product innovation, management, and strategy experience. Over the course of his career, he launched multiple 0-1 products and scaled numerous SaaS technology products for some of the nation’s largest technology-led services and businesses in the healthcare and financial sectors. His expertise in product management and strategy includes scaling multiple SaaS and technology consulting businesses from $0 to $300 million in revenue across various industries and geographies.

As SVP of Product Innovation for ServiceLink, Panyam will be responsible for bringing new, innovative products and services to life at ServiceLink, teaming up with operations and sales to meet the needs of the company’s clients. Panyam will report directly to CTO Kiran Vattem and build a team that is focused on systematically identifying ways to improve and innovate the mortgage space through products and services.

“I am excited to bring my extensive knowledge and experience to ServiceLink that is grounded in technology and innovation that challenges the status quo. I look forward to deeply examining client-consumer touchpoints to analyze and then create disruptive innovations that will impact the mortgage landscape,” Panyam said. “I want to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives by removing friction and elevating their experience in the mortgage space.”

Over the course of his career, Panyam worked across the healthcare, retail and fintech industries, building cutting-edge technology products. His efforts have taken him across the world, where he founded, led and scaled the digital products and solutions for a U.S.-based Fortune 200 firm in Australia and New Zealand, built and exited a retail start up that he co-founded and played a pivotal role as the first member of the India team for a startup that went on to make waves in the healthcare technology space. He excels at creating multi-year product strategies and leading large teams through the build, launch and scale processes.

Panyam’s addition to the company is the latest move to bolster ServiceLink’s expertise and presence in the marketplace after recent additions to the sales team. Among them, Antonio Little was promoted to VP, National Sales Manager in the company’s Origination Division, overseeing Account Executives across the country; Raquel Pasala joins as VP, National Sales Executive; and Kevin Ziolkowski joins ServiceLink’s Origination Division as a National Sales Executive.