Fairway Names New Head of Recruitment

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Top loan originator David Lazowski has been promoted to the role of President of National Recruiting and Growth at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, which was ranked #1 among mortgage origination companies for customer happiness in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination happiness Study.

David Lazowski, President of National Recruiting and Growth at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

“Laz is the consummate mortgage professional, and we are excited to support him in his new role,” said Steve Jacobson, CEO and Founder of Fairway.  “Being part of the Fairway family for almost two decades, Laz absolutely embodies Fairway’s core values of humility and staying balanced.”

Lazowski (also known as “Laz”) is a notable loan originator, branch manager, and division leader over his 18 years with Fairway. In addition to leading his team at Fairway, Lazowski’s new position as President of National Recruiting and Growth will involve recruiting and other strategic initiatives to promote Fairway’s national expansion.

“My passion for Fairway has never been higher! I understand what loan officers need to be successful at the ground level,” said Lazowski. “My goal is to support Fairway’s vision of making this the best place to work, and to give opportunities to others the same way opportunities were given to me.”

To read the full release, click here.

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
