Stern & Eisenberg Names Head of Default Services

Stern & Eisenberg have announced the election of Dave Lambropoulos Esq. to the position of President of Default Services. Prior to this appointment, Lambropoulos served as the Managing Attorney of New Jersey for 12 years at Stern & Eisenberg. Throughout his tenure, his team consistently delivered exceptional results, achieving top rankings in client default challenges. Prior to joining Stern & Eisenberg and entering private practice, Lambropoulos was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps, following multiple combat deployments to Iraq.

In his new role as President of Default Services, Lambropoulos will oversee professional talent development and compliance functions as a member of the Stern & Eisenberg executive team.

“This vote demonstrates the confidence we have in Dave leading our default team professionals while I assist his teams with our clients’ more complex matters, including defense cases and other needs, presented to the firm,” said Stern & Eisenberg Managing Shareholder, Founder and Executive Steven Eisenberg.

Patrick O’Brien, CMS, Stern & Eisenberg’s COO, explained, “Dave’s proven leadership will serve as a catalyst as we continue growth in our default practice area. Dave brings a disciplined approach that fosters collaboration and accountability. I am eager to accomplish our organizational goals together while delivering outstanding results for firm clients.”

Lambropoulos is a distinguished litigator with extensive expertise in commercial and residential foreclosure practice, title litigation, landlord/tenant disputes, real estate transactions, sale and asset purchase transactions, condominium and homeowner’s association issues, and bankruptcy practice.

“I am grateful for my partners’ confidence in my ability to serve as President of Default Services,” said Lambropoulos. “I am excited by the challenge presented by this position and am committed to delivering for the firm, its clients and partners.”

Stern & Eisenberg provides legal representation in a variety of matters throughout the firm’s multistate footprint through its offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The firm focuses on creditors’ rights, including representation of secured creditors in connection with residential and commercial foreclosures, bankruptcy and bankruptcy litigation, REO and post-foreclosure conveyancing, loss mitigation/loan modifications, evictions, as well as other general practice areas including, but not limited to, real estate and business law; commercial and corporate litigation, real estate closings, estate planning and administration throughout the firm’s larger footprint.