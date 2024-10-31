Xactus Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Fintech and verification solutions provider Xactus has announced the appointment of Sasha Stair as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

“This is a pivotal moment for our organization,” said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. “Having a Chief Marketing Officer who can seamlessly partner with our sales team and across all areas of the business is crucial for our growth. Sasha’s deep marketing expertise, industry connections, and strategic vision make her uniquely qualified to help drive Xactus forward.”

With more than two decades of experience in mortgage fintech and strategic growth, Sasha is set to elevate Xactus’ marketing initiatives and strengthen its position in the industry. Sasha brings a distinct perspective, honed through her diverse background and extensive expertise in mortgage fintech. She has held prominent leadership roles at Snapdocs, Common Securitization Solutions, and Black Knight Financial, where she played a key part in driving organizational growth and ensuring lenders maximized the value of each platform.

Sasha’s proven ability to lead from strategy to execution has been instrumental in helping fintechs navigate and thrive in a challenging and evolving market. Complementing her significant experience, Sasha has built strong industry relationships and earned recognition for her thought leadership. Her recent achievement of obtaining her MBA Certified Mortgage Banking certification, along with her regular speaking engagements at industry conferences and on podcasts, further demonstrate her commitment to advancing the field.

Under Sasha’s leadership, Xactus will enhance its focus on customer-centric marketing strategies, leveraging integrated technology solutions to deliver greater ease, speed, and cost efficiency for lenders. Her vision is to create a comprehensive marketing approach that amplifies Xactus’ brand presence, fosters growth, and deepens customer engagement through meaningful partnerships.

Xactus currently has more than 6,500 clients, ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows so lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience.