The Week Ahead: Taking a Strategic Approach to Mortgage Claims

On Thursday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. Central, the next installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series will be held when the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Consolidated Analytics, presents “Claims Management Best Practices: Reducing Losses and Maximizing Recoveries.”
The Five Star Institute Webinar series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It serves as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.
In today’s mortgage industry, missed deadlines, missing origination documents, and compliance risks can result in significant financial losses. During “Claims Management Best Practices: Reducing Losses and Maximizing Recoveries,” industry experts will break down the key challenges in mortgage claims and offer actionable strategies to avoid common pitfalls. Learn from top minds in the industry as they explain how proper quality control reviews, effective loss analysis, and knowing what’s claimable can help you reduce losses and stay compliant.
Invited speakers include Anne Beck, Director of Product Management for Sagent Lending Technologies; Gayla Dunn, Default Manager Supervisor with loanDepot; Priscilla Salud, Senior VP of Servicing Operations for Cardinal Financial Company; and Kimberly Williams, SVP, Claims Solutions for Consolidated Analytics.
Meet the Speakers
Beck is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of default servicing experience, and a proven track record of driving process improvements and increasing operational efficiency. As Director of Product Management at Sagent, she is responsible for the Dara Claims product and is focused on resolving the toughest challenges in claims processing. Beck has been with Sagent since 2017, and is passionate about solving default challenges with innovative products that increase efficiency while reducing risk.
Dunn’s financial services career has spanned more than 20 years. She joined loanDepot in 2022 and currently leads the Post-Sale, REO, and Claims teams. She has extensive mortgage industry experience, having previously served as VP of Default Servicing at Saxon Mortgage. Before that, Dunn spent 15 years as a Senior Product Manager for Reverse Mortgages at Fannie Mae, where she specialized in FHA HECM servicing and claims. During her years at PennyMac, she was instrumental in developing an internal REO rental program. She led a team of regional rental agents managing more than 400 REO properties for the rental market.
A results driven financial leader in the financial and mortgage servicing industry, Salud is Senior VP of Servicing Operations with Cardinal Financial Company. Salud has experience in default administration and asset management of prime, subprime, and whole loan products. Adept in leading teams, surpassing objectives, increasing revenues, and minimizing loss for servicers, investors, and other RMBS risk holders, Salud has two-decades-plus in the industry, having spent time with Archwell Solutions, Freedom Mortgage, Assured Guaranty, Ambac, and Option One Mortgage, among others.
Williams, currently SVP of Claims Solutions with Consolidated Analytics, is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience in the default mortgage industry. Before joining Consolidated Analytics (CA), Williams was CEO of Investor Claim Solutions (ICS), where she transformed an existing claims processing platform, enhancing system solutions and operational efficiency, and ensuring controls were in place to reduce claim loss on all claim types (FHA, USDA, VA, GSE, and MI). Williams also owned and operated her own consulting company, Business Operations Support Solutions LLC (BOSS), where she coached, mentored, and provided leadership expertise to improve the operational effectiveness of small to mid-size firms.
Also in The Week Ahead
- U.S. Census Bureau Manufacturers’ Goods Report (Monday)
- Fannie Mae’s Refinance Application-Level Index (RALI) (Tuesday)
- U.S. Census Bureau International Trade: Goods & Services Report (Tuesday)
- NAR Third Quarter Metro Home Prices (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com Weekly Housing Market Recap (Wednesday)
- Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (Thursday)
- U.S. Census Bureau Monthly Wholesale Inventories Report (Thursday)
- U.S. Department of Labor’s Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report (Thursday)
- HUD/Census Bureau New Residential Construction (Friday)