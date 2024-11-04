Boosting Mortgage Operations Through Outsourcing

The next installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series will take place Monday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. Central, when the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Global Strategic, present “Partnering for Performance: Mortgage Operations Outsourcing.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It serves as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

During “Partnering for Performance: Mortgage Operations Outsourcing,” a panel of experts will explore how outsourcing can transform mortgage operations, by discussing strategic planning, cost-savings, and workflow advantages of staffing partnerships, including a practical breakdown of what operators should prepare for—from training to timelines. “Partnering for Performance: Mortgage Operations Outsourcing” will also delve into specialized workflows like data and record management, policy prep, and escalation handling. Take part in this event for the blueprint to a successful outsourcing partnership that drives operational agility and cost-efficiency.

The Five Star Institute has assembled a panel of experts for the event, including Greg Brooks, Executive with Global Strategic; Brian Flaherty, CEO of Global Strategic; Kevin Kelley, EVP Document Management Solutions & Information Technology at Covius; and Erin Mowen, VP of Operations for Covius.

Meet the Speakers

Brooks, an Executive with Global Strategic, leads the strategic vision, leadership, and execution of all initiatives related to revenue growth, client management, and the expansion into new business verticals. Responsible for market analysis, strategic planning and sales process development reporting directly to the CRO and CEO. His role blends his unique skillset set of tactical marketing execution with sales expertise and the ability to drive hyper-growth for companies in the outsourcing space.

Flaherty, CEO of Global Strategic, graduated from Monmouth University in 1998 with a BS in Medical Technology. Flaherty has more than 20 years of experience in the areas of medical staffing, IT contractor placement, executive staffing ITO, and BPO. In 2003, he owned and operated BCF Technology Resources Inc. for more than four years before taking on the VP of Sales role for Next Generation Technologies, an India-based ITO/BPO provider. Flaherty came to Global Strategic as the VP of Sales and transitioned into the role of COO.

Kelley, current EVP of Document Management Solutions & Information Technology for Covius, has more than 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He joined the Covius team in March of 2013 as SVP of Operations. Prior to joining Covius, Kelley was the Managing Director of Mortgage Financial Solutions of Xerox Corporation in Dallas, which acquired his prior employer, Affiliated Computer Services. There, he was responsible for all aspects of organizational alignment to strategic and tactical plans required to grow market share within the company’s mortgage and financial industry vertical. At Covius, Kelley is responsible for overseeing and managing the Document Services line of business. He is responsible for ensuring all document fulfillment solutions operate at the maximum efficiency through operational metrics management, IT automation, and a proactive client engagement model that translates to the most cost-effective outsourcing services for Covius’ mortgage and financial clients.

Mowen, VP of Operations for Covius’ Document Services team based out of Detroit, leads operational teams in both Detroit and Denver. Mowen’s teams accurately and efficiently complete document classification and data extraction for several clients. Additionally, both locations have busy inbound mailrooms that support mail processing and workflow management for loss mitigation clients, including several of the top 14 banks and mortgage servicers located across the U.S. Her teams boast an outstanding record of performance, accuracy, and customer service for the clients they work with. Mowen has been with Covius for 15 years and brings with her more than 25 years of leadership experience. Prior to joining Covius, Mowen was an officer with ABN AMRO and Bank of America for 10 years. During her tenure with Bank of America, Mowen gained solid knowledge of federal banking regulations, with a strong focus on the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA). Mowen also gained extensive knowledge of business process management for the mortgage lending industry while managing Post-Closing in the Consumer Loan group of Bank of America.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Partnering for Performance: Mortgage Operations Outsourcing” webinar.