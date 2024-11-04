Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Where Are Credit Limits Dropping the Most?

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

A recent WalletHub report identifies Montana, Washington, and Minnesota as the nation’s top states experiencing the steepest decreases in credit limits over the past year. The study, covering Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, highlights the economic factors driving these reductions, including inflation and credit card delinquency, which have impacted credit access for consumers nationwide. Overall, credit limits fell in 42 out of 50 states year-over-year.

Source: WalletHub

Montana Leads in Credit Limit Reductions

Montana saw the largest credit limit decreases, with an average drop of around 15% over the 12-month period ending in June 2024. The state’s new credit card limits were over 11% lower in Q2 2024 than the previous year, ranking it 15th nationally for reductions on new accounts. The average limit on new credit cards in Montana was $4,794 in Q2 2024, placing it 20th-lowest in the U.S., with an overall average credit limit of $6,739 for the year—24th-lowest nationwide.

Washington and Minnesota Trail Closely

Washington ranked second on WalletHub’s study, experiencing notable credit limit cuts as of Q2 2024. Despite the state’s percentage drop being the 19th-highest, Washington residents faced one of the largest reductions in borrowing power due to initially high average credit limits. Washington’s top-15 ranking in credit card debt growth, along with increasing delinquency rates, also contributes to the tightening credit environment.

Minnesota ranked third, with an average credit limit reduction of 9% year-over-year by June 2024. New credit accounts opened in Q2 2024 saw nearly a 14% decrease compared to Q2 2023. Though credit card debt is growing at an above-average rate in Minnesota, the state’s low delinquency rates and high average incomes suggest a potential rebound in credit limits.

Economic Pressures Drive Credit Limit Adjustments

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explains that inflation, rising credit card debt, and delinquency risks are all factors contributing to these reductions. As inflation drives consumers to charge more on their cards, their credit utilization rises, increasing the likelihood of delinquency and leading issuers to adjust limits as a precaution.

Impact on Consumers

These reductions in credit limits reduce purchasing power for residents in affected states, potentially straining financial stability. WalletHub’s findings indicate a cautious approach by credit issuers, aiming to mitigate risks amid shifting economic conditions.
Click here for more on WalletHub’s study on the nation’s credit delinquencies.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe