FHFA Adds Data to Uniform Appraisal Dataset Aggregate Statistics 

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has introduced new condominium data in its 2024 second-quarter data as part of the UAD Aggregate Statistics. This is the first time publicly available data drawn from condominium appraisal records has been included, complementing the existing data for single-family homes.

“Today’s release features data drawn from condominium appraisal records submitted to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—an important step in expanding public access to appraisal data,” said Dr. Anju Vajja, Deputy Director for FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics. “This data will help researchers, industry stakeholders, and the public identify trends in condominium appraisals, including potentially discriminatory patterns.”

The data was pulled from more than five million condominium appraisal records from 2013 through Q2 of 2024, and new condominium data will be added, on an ongoing basis, in future quarterly releases. Users can group condominium statistics by property or neighborhood characteristics and geographic levels (e.g., national, state, and Metropolitan Statistical Area).

The new condominium data can be accessed through the UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboards. Five dashboards—Advanced Analytics, State, County, Census Tract, and Fair Lending—have been integrated, providing a new single access point and supporting data analysis. This release also introduces new mobile versions of the Dashboards.

The Dashboards are designed to provide simple access to customized maps and charts for all levels of users. Through the Dashboards, users may access a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports, and group appraisal statistics by property, site and neighborhood characteristics, and geographic levels (national, state plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) or Metropolitan Divisions, county, and tract).

The UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboard Portal includes:

Advanced Analytics Dashboard: Customize statistics and visualizations of interest.

State Dashboard: Customize and compare appraisal statistics for a selected state to similar national statistics.

County Dashboard: Customize and compare appraisal statistics for selected counties to their respective state.

Census Tract Dashboard: Customize and compare appraisal statistics between selected census tracts and their respective county and state.

Fair Lending Dashboard: Customize and compare appraisal statistics between two different states or metropolitan areas while filtering for minority composition of the population in the areas.

The nation’s first publicly available datasets of aggregate statistics of appraisal records, the UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards provide the public with new access to a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports, with Dashboards designed to provide user-friendly access through customized maps and charts.