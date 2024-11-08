2025 Five Star Conference: Early-Bird Registration Now Open

The 2025 Five Star Conference and Expo is set for Monday-Wednesday, September 29-October 1, 2025 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, located at 555 South Lamar Street in Dallas, Texas.

The Five Star Conference attracts leading subject-matter experts, exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation working towards the common goal of a stronger and united mortgage industry. The Five Star Conference is more than a conference; it is a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of building a stronger mortgage industry.

For 22 years, the Five Star Conference has been a trusted hub for like-minded professionals who share a common goal of advancing the mortgage industry. By offering a comprehensive and interactive environment, individuals are empowered to continuously evolve and adapt to stay ahead of industry changes and challenges.

Early-Bird Registration Now Open

Early-Bird Registration is now open for the 2025 Five Star Conference. Pricing is as follows:

General Admission: $595

$595 Five Star Institute Membership Groups*: $495

*FORCE pricing varies based on membership level

Mortgage Lender/Mortgage Servicer/Government: $99

Must be an employee of institutions that own or control the oversight and regulation of or the lending and servicing of real estate mortgages.

Seeking Speakers and Sponsors

Like previous Five Star Conferences before, the 2025 Five Star Conference will continue the tradition of providing superior educational programming and networking opportunities that attendees have come to rely upon, as well as new additions designed to help businesses grow.

As the Five Star Institute begins to assemble and plan the agenda of events for the 2025 Conference, Five Star is seeking some of the industry’s top minds to take part in the event and share their knowledge and expertise as speakers. Click here to submit your information if interested in participating as a speaker at the 2025 Five Star Conference. Note that sponsors, mortgage servicers, legal professionals, membership leaders, and government officials take priority for speaking positions at the Five Star Conference.

In addition, the Five Star Institute is seeking sponsors and exhibitors for the event. A number of exciting sponsorship opportunities are available to give you and your company maximum exposure before an audience of servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, and much more. Parties interested in sponsorship and exhibition opportunities should click here and provide your contact information, and a representative from the Five Star Institute will be in touch to discuss an array of available opportunities.

For more information on the 2025 Five Star Conference, visit www.fivestarconference.com/2025/, call (214) 525-6700 or email info@thefivestar.com.