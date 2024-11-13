Subscribe Now
Costs Mounting for Homebuyers

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck

According to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company, homebuyers spend an average of $31,975 in homebuying expenses, such as closing costs, repairs, and moving, in addition to their down payment.

The costs are broken down into the following:

  • Repairs and renovations: $13,498
  • Furniture, fixtures, and appliances: $6,446
  • Closing costs: $4,754
  • Concessions to seller: $3,943
  • Moving costs: $2,670
  • Private mortgage insurance: $387 annually
  • Home inspection: $277

The report, "The True Cost of Buying a Home in 2024," authored by Jaime Dunaway-Seale, a Content Writer at Clever Real Estate, found that with a 15% down payment on the average-priced U.S. home ($501,500) adding $75,255, the upfront cost totals a staggering $107,230.

The study found that 48% of buyers said costs were higher than expected, with 39% exceeding their budget and 38% reporting impacts on their savings. Notably, 63% of first-time buyers were surprised by the cost. Among Gen Z, 49% exceeded their budget—over 1.5 times more than boomers (31%).

It was noted that 79% of buyers compromised on at least one priority. Buying within budget was the most common priority, but also the most likely to be compromised. Of the 57% who prioritized their budget, more than one in 10 (11%) went over their limit.

More than half of home buyers (52%) negotiated with the seller, with 94% of those who did achieving success. About 34% of buyers paid below the asking price in 2024—up from 27% in 2022, when the market was more favorable to sellers.

According to the Clever Real Estate report, had buyers known the actual cost of purchasing a home, 68% would have taken a different approach, believing they could have saved an average of $24,000. Moreover, buyers could incur an additional $12,944 in commission costs on the average home if sellers opt not to pay the buyer’s agent commission following the National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement in August. Although 66% of buyers with agents in 2024 had their commissions covered by sellers, this is no longer required. The study found that 72% of buyers had regrets, with the most common being that buying a home is simply too expensive.

Clever Real Estate produces educational real estate content, reaching more than 10 million readers annually. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $11.4 billion in real estate sold, matched more than 138,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers in excess of $170 million on commission fees. Clever’s network spans 15,000 agents across all 50 states.

Click here to access Clever Real Estate’s report, “The True Cost of Buying a Home in 2024.”

Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

