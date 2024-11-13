Homeowners and Buyers Reveal the Most Desired Home Trends for 2025

The housing trends that will shape our homes in the coming year have been revealed by Zillow based on new statistics. In 2025, home purchasers and homeowners will design cozy, environmentally friendly, and climate-resilient homes by fusing the newest technology with vintage, rustic beauty. This implies that 19th-century sculleries, antique fittings, and comfortable home libraries will coexist with amenities like EV chargers and whole-house batteries.

“Technology has enabled homeowners to live more sustainably and more affordably, which is a growing priority for prospective buyers,” said Amanda Pendleton, a Home Trends Expert at Zillow. “Energy-efficient and climate-resilient home features are quickly gaining popularity as homeowners look to keep costs down, including insurance costs. At the same time, a home is not just a checklist of practical features, it’s a feeling. Homeowners and buyers today are looking to the past to create a sense of warmth, character and comfort in even the most high-tech environments.”

By examining hundreds of house attributes and design motifs that were referenced in millions of for-sale listings in 2024, Zillow was able to identify five growing trends. They then determined which terms were appearing considerably more frequently than they had a year prior. It is an indication that a feature is in demand and appealing to a buyer when it appears in an increasing percentage of listings. When selling a home for sale, competent real estate agents will emphasize the qualities that buyers are looking for since they have a unique understanding of what they desire.

Buyers Seek Electric, Eco-Friendly Home Features

In order to live up to their ideals, today’s homebuyers are looking for properties with eco-friendly and sustainable amenities. The fastest-growing feature in this year’s analysis is whole-home batteries, which have seen a 62% increase in mentions since last year. When the sun isn’t shining or there is a power outage, whole-home batteries can be used as a generator by storing extra energy from solar panels. Zillow’s for-sale listings now include 18% more references to solar panels and the terms “sustainable” and “green.”

Solar electricity isn’t the only source. Compared to a year ago, there are 34% more Zillow for-sale listings with electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Additionally, electric ranges are becoming more popular. Induction cooktop mentions have increased by 5%.

A home with solar panels, courtesy of BUILD Magazine

Smaller, Cozier Homes Rise in Popularity

Nowadays, “cozy” is a desirable design feature rather than a derogatory real estate word. The number of listings that mention “cozy” has risen by 35% over the previous year. Indeed, in order to save money and be more environmentally conscious, purchasers are choosing smaller, cozier homes over expansive open floor plans and the demand for ever-increasing space that came with the epidemic. Dining rooms and dens are examples of smaller, cozier, color-filled spaces that have taken the place of the big room.

A tiny home, courtesy of Houzz

Vintage Homes Attract Old School Home Shoppers

“Grandmillennial” style, has also become an increasingly popular trend. Floral designs, tapestries, antique furniture, and chintz are all expected to make a big comeback in 2025. While “vintage” mentions are up 9%, nostalgia is a developing trend, showing up in 14% more listings than in 2023. Additionally, home libraries and bibliophilic décor are becoming more common, appearing 22% more often in Zillow listings. Additionally, the Victorian-era scullery (a small kitchen or room at the back of a house used for washing dishes and other dirty household work) is returning in the twenty-first century, too. Compared to a year ago, there are 8% more postings for this second kitchen, sometimes known as the back kitchen, where entertainers can conceal the grunt labor of food preparation and cleanup.

A Grandmillennial style bedroom, courtesy of Amitabha Studio

Luxurious “Spa-Inspired” Wet Rooms Charm Homebuyers

The newest spa-inspired home improvement is this opulent design element, which is often found in upscale hotels. Without the typical shower curb or barrier, a wet room integrates the bathtub and shower into a one waterproof area. Zillow properties now offer wet rooms 19% more frequently.

There is an increasing focus on wellness design, which includes this 2025 bathroom trend. The percentage of for-sale listings that highlight wellness features is up 16% from the previous year as buyers grow more conscious of how their house affects their physical and mental health.

A spa-inspired wet room, courtesy of HGTV

Purchasers Want Climate-Resilient Homes

Due to the increasing frequency of climate-related calamities, customers are actively seeking out elements that provide some kind of protection, and sellers are emphasizing these advantages. According to Zillow research, some 86% of recent homebuyers believe that having at least one climate-resilient feature is crucial to property preservation.

Seismic retrofitting (the process of strengthening a structure to make it more resistant to earthquakes) is up 20%, while flood barriers and gates are up 22%, and water catchment systems are mentioned in 19% more Zillow for-sale listings than the previous year. Turf yards that can withstand drought are appearing 14% more frequently than they did a year ago.

A home with flood barriers, courtesy of Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., LTD

To read more Zillow homebuyer trends, wants, and news, click here.