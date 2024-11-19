Zillow Group Promotes New COO

Zillow Group has promoted tenured executive Jun Choo to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) where he will oversee Zillow’s for sale business strategy and operations including Enhanced Markets and Mortgages, in addition to the company’s real estate industry product lines, sales, and operations.

Choo joined Zillow Group in 2015 through the company’s acquisition of Trulia, and has more than two decades of leadership and go-to-market experience in the real estate tech space. He has held leadership and strategy roles throughout sales, marketing, and software over the last decade at Zillow. Most recently, he was SVP of Real Estate Software, which encompasses Zillow Premier Agent sales, ShowingTime, dotloop, Zillow Showcase, Aryeo, and other key B2B offerings for agents, brokers, and multiple listing services.

“Jun has long been an instrumental leader in our company, consistently creating and scaling innovative solutions across our business,” said Zillow Group CEO Jeremy Wacksman. “He has been a key driver of our numerous technology investments to digitize the industry. Under his leadership, we will expand the integrated transaction experience to more customers–agents, movers, and industry professionals–and offer them a better way to transact in real estate.”

Throughout Choo’s tenure at Zillow Group, he has propelled the company’s mission forward, creating the integral Connections platform, inventing Premier Agent market-based pricing, and spearheading the ideation, development, and nationwide launch of the unparalleled Zillow Showcase product.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue supporting our company’s growth. With more than two-thirds of U.S. homebuyers on Zillow, we are seizing our incredible opportunity to deliver a more tech-enabled and integrated experience to get more people home,” said Choo. “Our industry software offerings are unmatched, and we will continue to invest in new solutions that help modernize the real estate experience through Zillow’s housing super app.”

In addition to Choo’s appointment, Susan Daimler and Matt Daimler, President of Zillow and SVP of Product, respectively, have decided to leave Zillow.

“We’re grateful for both Susan and Matt’s many contributions and leadership over the last 12 years,” said Wacksman. “They’ve each had a tremendous impact on Zillow’s growth and success, and we wish them all the best.”