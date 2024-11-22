Survey Finds HUD Employees Inspired to Innovate

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has released the results of the 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS), an annual survey of government employees tracking how federal employees view their current work environment, including workforce management, policies, and new initiatives.

Results from this year’s report show HUD employees feel more protected in the workplace, are inspired to innovate and create new approaches to reach our goals, and are dedicated to meet the needs of all lives across the country. More than 5,500 HUD employees completed the survey this year, resulting in a 66% overall response rate. This represents a higher-than-average response rate among medium-sized agencies and a much higher response rate than the rest of federal government overall.

“Thousands of dedicated public servants from coast-to-coast execute HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, and inclusive communities for all,” said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman. “Part of our duty is to ensure our employees feel empowered and productive in the crucial work they do for the American people. The results of this year’s FEVS survey show that we are making strides in the right direction.”

FEVS collects employee feedback from more than 80 executive agencies to assist in driving improvement and supporting the workforce to serve the American people. FEVS considers a positive response rate of 65% or higher as a strength for the agency. Overall, HUD exceeded the strength threshold for Employee Engagement Index, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Index, and Global Satisfaction Index.

Click here to view 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS).