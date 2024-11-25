Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Are Americans Looking to Relocate Post-Election?

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

More than one in five Americans (22%) say they’re now more likely to move following the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by Redfin and conducted by Ipsos. Among those considering relocation, more than one-third (36%) are exploring moving to another country, and 26% are thinking about a different state. These findings reflect a growing sentiment to reconsider living arrangements based on political and economic factors.

Shifting Mobility Trends Across Demographics

The likelihood of relocating post-election varies significantly by age group, political affiliation, and income. Younger Americans are particularly open to relocation, with 34% of respondents aged 18-34 saying they’re more likely to move, compared to 23% of those aged 35-54 and just 9% of those over 55.

Political alignment also plays a role. Nearly 30% of Democrats report being more likely to move after the election, compared to 16% of Republicans. Among those Democrats, 59% are considering moving to a different country, while 26% are eyeing a different state. Conversely, just 8% of Republicans in the same group would consider moving internationally, though 21% are contemplating a new state.

Income level influences mobility as well. More than a quarter (27%) of respondents earning less than $50,000 annually say they’re more likely to move, compared to 20% of those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 and 20% of higher-income earners.

Election Results and Housing Decisions

The election results are also shaping housing decisions. Among respondents more likely to move post-election, 17% say the outcome has made them more likely to consider buying a home, while 12% are considering selling their current home. Roughly 13% are now more likely to rent.

According to a previous Redfin survey conducted in October, nearly one in four prospective first-time homebuyers were waiting until after the election to make a purchase. Many cited political and financial uncertainty as key reasons for delaying major decisions.

Rising Interest in International and Interstate Moves

Of those considering a move, 36% are looking at relocating to a different country—a larger share than those considering a different state (26%) or metro area within their current state (12%). This trend highlights an increasing polarization in the U.S., with laws and political climates varying widely between states.

The desire to live among like-minded neighbors also influences decisions. A separate Redfin study found that 27% of Americans would hesitate to move to a neighborhood where residents hold different political views.

Breaking Down Methodology

The survey, conducted November 7-8, 2024, included 1,005 U.S. adults. The nationally representative sample consisted of 416 Republicans, 381 Democrats, 486 men, 509 women, 302 individuals aged 18-34, 347 aged 35-54, and 356 aged 55+. Homeowners comprised 553 respondents, while 330 were renters. Income brackets were divided into three groups: 427 earning under $50,000, 379 earning between $50,000 and $100,000, and 199 earning over $100,000.

The survey results provide insight into how Americans are reassessing their living situations in the wake of a divisive election, with younger generations and renters leading the shift toward mobility.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe