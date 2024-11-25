Are Americans Looking to Relocate Post-Election?

More than one in five Americans (22%) say they’re now more likely to move following the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey commissioned by Redfin and conducted by Ipsos. Among those considering relocation, more than one-third (36%) are exploring moving to another country, and 26% are thinking about a different state. These findings reflect a growing sentiment to reconsider living arrangements based on political and economic factors.

Shifting Mobility Trends Across Demographics

The likelihood of relocating post-election varies significantly by age group, political affiliation, and income. Younger Americans are particularly open to relocation, with 34% of respondents aged 18-34 saying they’re more likely to move, compared to 23% of those aged 35-54 and just 9% of those over 55.

Political alignment also plays a role. Nearly 30% of Democrats report being more likely to move after the election, compared to 16% of Republicans. Among those Democrats, 59% are considering moving to a different country, while 26% are eyeing a different state. Conversely, just 8% of Republicans in the same group would consider moving internationally, though 21% are contemplating a new state.

Income level influences mobility as well. More than a quarter (27%) of respondents earning less than $50,000 annually say they’re more likely to move, compared to 20% of those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 and 20% of higher-income earners.

Election Results and Housing Decisions

The election results are also shaping housing decisions. Among respondents more likely to move post-election, 17% say the outcome has made them more likely to consider buying a home, while 12% are considering selling their current home. Roughly 13% are now more likely to rent.

According to a previous Redfin survey conducted in October, nearly one in four prospective first-time homebuyers were waiting until after the election to make a purchase. Many cited political and financial uncertainty as key reasons for delaying major decisions.

Rising Interest in International and Interstate Moves

Of those considering a move, 36% are looking at relocating to a different country—a larger share than those considering a different state (26%) or metro area within their current state (12%). This trend highlights an increasing polarization in the U.S., with laws and political climates varying widely between states.

The desire to live among like-minded neighbors also influences decisions. A separate Redfin study found that 27% of Americans would hesitate to move to a neighborhood where residents hold different political views.

Breaking Down Methodology

The survey, conducted November 7-8, 2024, included 1,005 U.S. adults. The nationally representative sample consisted of 416 Republicans, 381 Democrats, 486 men, 509 women, 302 individuals aged 18-34, 347 aged 35-54, and 356 aged 55+. Homeowners comprised 553 respondents, while 330 were renters. Income brackets were divided into three groups: 427 earning under $50,000, 379 earning between $50,000 and $100,000, and 199 earning over $100,000.

The survey results provide insight into how Americans are reassessing their living situations in the wake of a divisive election, with younger generations and renters leading the shift toward mobility.