Trump Taps Scott Turner as Next HUD Secretary

U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of former NFL player and current America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity Scott Turner as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

Trump took to the social media platform Truth (@realDonaldTrump) to make the announcement, along with a host of additional nominations.

Turner has experience with high-level government housing affairs, having served during Trump’s first term as U.S. President as Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, a Council of federal agencies tapped with developing ways in which federal agencies can better partner with Opportunity Zone investors to provide social services and other support to enact community revitalization.

Turner will replace Adrianne Todman, current Senior Official Performing the Duties of HUD Secretary, who has served as the agency’s Deputy Secretary since her confirmation by the Senate in June 2021. She was named HUD’s Acting Secretary in March 2024.

Deep Housing Knowledge

Richardson, Texas native Turner currently serves as AFPI’s Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity. Turner is a businessman, motivational speaker, and nine-year former professional football player who played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and the Denver Broncos as a cornerback.

“We are thrilled about the nomination of Scott Turner as HUD Secretary,” said Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) CEO Dr. Lesli Gooch. “We appreciated his engagement and attention to innovative housing solutions in his previous role at the White House during President Trump’s first term. We look forward to working with him again to elevate innovative housing and expand attainable homeownership.”

Turner formerly served as a Texas state representative for the 33rd District, which includes part of Collin County, and all of Rockwall County. He attended the University of Illinois, where he played as their starting cornerback, and graduated with a degree in speech communications.

“On behalf of MBA, I congratulate Scott Turner on being nominated to serve as the next HUD Secretary, ” said Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB. “Pursuing policies and initiatives that help solve our nation’s housing affordability crisis for owners and renters should be a top policy priority under the Trump Administration. Scott’s leadership as Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in the first Trump administration, where, alongside Secretary Ben Carson, he was instrumental in implementing Opportunity Zones, will serve him well. MBA is committed to working with the incoming HUD leadership and staff on policies and programs that boost housing supply, improve affordability, and address challenges and opportunities at the Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae.”

Carl Harris, Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder from Wichita, Kansas, added, “NAHB congratulates Scott Turner on his selection as HUD secretary. Upon his confirmation to the Cabinet post, we look forward to working with him on one of the most important issues facing Americans today. The nation’s home builders stand ready to work together with HUD to roll back costly regulations and implement policies that will provide affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities for all Americans.”