Optimal Blue Promotes Industry Experts to New Executive Positions 

Optimal Blue has announced two important executive promotions that will help the firm grow its network of partners and position it to offer innovation more quickly across its whole capital markets platform. Mike Vough has been promoted to Head of Corporate Strategy, and Erin Wester has been named Chief Product Officer.

“At Optimal Blue, we are very fortunate to not only have the latest and most accurate technology in the industry, but we also have proven industry experts that bring incredible experience in all aspects of secondary marketing,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. “By aligning all product strategy under a mortgage technology expert like Erin, we will accelerate the delivery of value and innovation to our clients.”

Erin Wester, Chief Product Officer of Optimal Blue (left) and Mike Vough, Head of Corporate Strategy

Wester will now be in charge of product strategy for the entire Optimal Blue capital markets platform, which includes product and pricing, broker pricing solutions, hedging and trading platforms, investor services solutions, Comergence compliance solutions, user experience and design departments, and the integrations department.

Prior to this, Wester was primarily focused on the company’s product and pricing solutions. In order to increase their return on investment, she will also spearhead Optimal Blue’s effort to provide clients with greater value at no additional expense.

“We’re not just building new client value; we are also actively acquiring and partnering,” Tyrrell said.” As the leading secondary marketing platform in the industry, it is important that we are complementing our own innovation with both acquired solutions and strategic partnerships to do more for our clients. Mike’s background in all aspects of capital markets, business enablement and growth strategy will enable us to move quicker here as well.”

Vough, who formerly oversaw the strategy for Optimal Blue’s trading and hedging solutions, will now concentrate on corporate strategy, which includes corporate development to support the company’s acquisition plan and business development to assist its network of integration partners. Optimal Blue’s data business, including its data reseller partners, will continue to grow under Vough’s leadership.

“While other companies are losing executives and struggling to support customers, we are growing and expanding,” Vough said. “As Erin and our amazing product teams are quickly driving innovation, we will complement their efforts by providing our partners with incredible support and tools to enable them to deliver more value faster to our clients, while also evaluating potential acquisitions that can assist us in expanding our offerings to help our lenders and investors capitalize on more opportunities.”

To read more, click here.

