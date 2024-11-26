Kind Lending Names New Branch Manager

Kind Lending has named Jenn Stears as Branch Manager of the company’s latest branch located in Daytona Beach, Florida. With experience and a commitment to mortgage lending, Stears will assist clients through the mortgage process and make a meaningful impact in Volusia County and its neighboring areas. She will also continue to serve clients in Connecticut, Arizona, and California.

Stears is passionate about helping clients achieve their homeownership goals. Her personalized approach ensures that each borrower secures the most suitable loan for their unique financial situation. With extensive industry expertise and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional service, Jenn consistently provides a seamless lending experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Jenn Stears to the Kind Lending team,” said Jim Linanne, President of Retail at Kind Lending. “Her experience and dedication to exceptional client care align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that Jenn will be a tremendous asset in her new role and will continue to deliver the outstanding service that Kind Lending is known for.”

Stears has been a prominent figure in the mortgage industry for 24 years, during which she has successfully assisted thousands of homeowners in achieving their dreams. Stears has attained roles as a Processor, Underwriter, LOA, Loan Officer, Branch Manager all within the Broker, Wholesale Lender, and Retail Lender space, which has allowed her to come to the table with extensive knowledge to help navigate clients through the mortgage process.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Stears. “I love educating clients and guiding them through the process, ensuring they make informed and sound financial decisions along the way.”