Consumer Confidence Drives Housing Sentiment Up YoY

The latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased 0.4 points in November to 75.0, continuing its sharp upward trend over the past year, as consumers appear to be acclimating to higher mortgage rates in today’s home price environment.

In November, a new record-high share of consumers indicated that they expect mortgage rates to decline over the next 12 months, while fewer respondents said they expect home prices to rise. While only 23% believe it’s a “Good Time to Buy a Home,” on net that component continued its upward trend, and is now notably higher than last November’s share of 14%. The share of respondents saying it’s a “Good Time to Sell” remained flat month-over-month, but is also up from last year. Year over year, the HPSI is up 10.7 points.

“Over the past year, we have seen a significant improvement in general consumer sentiment toward the housing market, largely driven by increased optimism that mortgage rates will fall and improved perceptions of both homebuying and home-selling conditions,” said Mark Palim, Fannie Mae SVP and Chief Economist. “Notably, this improvement in sentiment continues a trend that began about two and a half years ago following the sizeable run-up in home prices during the pandemic, and it is likely due in part to consumers’ slow-but-steady acclimation to current market conditions. Of course, high home prices and high mortgage rates remain the primary reasons why the vast majority of consumers think it’s a ‘Bad Time to Buy’—trends that we expect to continue into the new year.”

The HPSI distills information about consumers’ home purchase sentiment from Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey (NHS) into a single number. The HPSI reflects consumers’ current views and forward-looking expectations of housing market conditions and complements existing data sources to inform housing-related analysis and decision-making. The HPSI is constructed from answers to six NHS questions that solicit consumers’ evaluations of housing market conditions and address topics that are related to their home purchase decisions. The questions ask consumers whether they think that it is a good or bad time to buy or to sell a house, what direction they expect home prices and mortgage interest rates to move, how concerned they are about losing their jobs, and whether their incomes are higher or lower than they were a year earlier.

Fannie Mae’s HPSI found:

Good/Bad Time to Buy: The percentage of respondents who say it is a good time to buy a home increased from 20% to 23%, while the percentage who say it is a bad time to buy decreased from 80% to 77%. As a result, the net share of those who say it is a good time to buy increased six percentage points month over month to negative 54%.

“Fortunately, a sharply growing share of consumers say they expect their personal financial situation to improve over the next year,” said Palim continued. “Additionally, more consumers expect home price growth to slow, a belief recently shared by our expert panelists, as well, which may help ease some of the affordability burden and incentivize some households, especially those who have been waiting in the wings, to finally act on their home purchase decision.”