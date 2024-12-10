SingleSource Chief Risk Officer Kelker Announces Retirement

Dean Kelker has announced that he will be retiring from his role as SVP and Chief Risk Officer of SingleSource Property Solutions, effective December 31. Kelker, who has nearly four decades’ experience in the real estate finance industry, spent more than a decade at SingleSource mentoring employees and contributing to the company’s growth.

Kelker has been a leading figure in the appraisal industry renowned for his involvement in shaping valuation regulation. As a past president and current board member of the Real Estate Valuation Advocacy Association (REVAA), he contributed to key legislative efforts, including lobbying Pennsylvania and West Virginia lawmakers and participating in a Washington Fly-In to meet with U.S. House and Senate staff on valuation issues.

“Dean has been nothing short of a titan in the industry, and to say his impact at SingleSource is immeasurable would be an understatement,” said Brian Cullen, CEO of SingleSource. “His accomplishments have been many, but his biggest impact and lasting legacy will be for the many he mentored at all levels within SingleSource. We are all better for having known and worked with him, and he will truly be missed.”

For the past 12 years, Kelker has overseen regulatory, compliance, and financial risks at SingleSource. Prior to joining the company, he held executive roles in various real estate finance areas, including managing risks for lenders and a mortgage insurer, and performing mortgage default investigations for a due diligence firm.

“Dean has been more than a mentor; he’s a true friend who is always willing to provide help or guidance, no matter the situation,” said Ed Austin, COO at SingleSource. “His wisdom, generosity, and unwavering support have shaped not only careers but lives. I’m grateful for his insight and proud to call him a dear friend.”

Whether leading teams of one or 800 employees, Kelker’s vision has been key to his success. As Chief Risk Officer, his ability to analyze complex situations and provide strategic advice has been critical in reducing risk for both SingleSource and its clients.

As a mentor, Kelker also guided countless employees at SingleSource. His negotiating skills and talent for finding innovative solutions have made him a trusted advisor and key contributor to the company’s growth.

Kelker has also been a leading advocate for industry change. On behalf of REVAA, he spoke about appraisal bias before the House Financial Services Committee and the Appraisal Subcommittee Hearing of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC). During his testimonies on Capitol Hill, Kelker discussed various ways SingleSource and other appraisal management companies (AMCs) approach Reconsideration of Value (ROV) requests, bias in the industry, and appraisal waiver programs.

In addition, Kelker played a critical role in an eight-year case involving the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board, which began in 2014 and ultimately led to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suing the board for price-fixing violations. Kelker’s advocacy and sheer dedication ultimately brought to light other instances of ambiguity in valuation regulations, resulting in national-level changes that clarified federal statutes and ultimately benefited consumers.

“Dean has had an enormous impact on the mortgage business during his 39-year career, and we are grateful to have had him on our team,” SingleSource Chairman Brian Uffelman said. “Whether it has been leading industry process changes or helping guide regulatory changes on Capitol Hill, Dean’s work will continue to influence the mortgage industry for years to come.”