Preserving the American Dream

Q: What are the biggest challenges facing the property preservation space and how you do business? How are companies having to adapt to meet these challenges?

The labor market is still tight for skilled talent in inspector/contractor networks. Inspection pricing increases have created positive movement in attracting qualified inspectors back to the industry. PP pricing continues to be relatively stagnant, so finding operating efficiencies is key. With lower overall volumes, it is not as profitable for some vendors to invest time and money in growing their mortgage field services businesses. Compounding the problem of stagnant pricing and lower volumes is less concentrated, more rural properties coupled with continued inflationary pricing. Additionally, we see many properties in relatively decent shape sell third-party, which leaves the more severely damaged properties moving through the HUD Conveyance or REO pipeline. No adjustments have been made to FHA guidelines/timelines for this aspect of the changing model. To manage the more difficult properties, we have increased headcount and oversight in the FHA space and are piloting several new initiatives to get more comprehensive evaluations for these rural, heavily damaged properties at FTV. This helps us avoid delays, expedite bids, and reduce liability. One additional concern we have is Investors and servicers looking to property preservation companies for reimbursement of loss, many times years after ICC or disposition without defining the issues. Pushing liability without specific identification of what issues were not managed properly by the PP vendors is not sustainable.

Q: How have market conditions, such as shifts in interest rates or the overall economy, impacted the property preservation landscape this year? What changes do you anticipate in 2025?

Inflation and rising wages have been significant challenges this year. Preservation pricing for most investors remains unchanged and outdated. When combined with lower volume, loss mitigation, and forbearance efforts, etc., some vendors have exited the industry since 2020. This has led to longer preservation timelines in select and rural areas due to reduced vendor coverage. If recent trends continue, the mortgage servicing industry will see further consolidation and acquisitions. This will lead to volume increases for preservation vendors working in those shops, which helps larger national preservation companies keep our networks engaged. One additional area we are watching is, if interest rates continue to decrease, what effects will that have on homebuilding and some migration of skilled labor to that market?

Q: What primary new technologies or innovations are property preservation companies adopting to improve efficiency and service quality? How is AI impacting this sector?

AI is being leveraged to help with QC and reading/interpreting legal documents, such as code violations. Our current view is there still needs to be a human component for most actions until machine learning becomes an “expert,” but the use is proliferating to reduce cost and increase speed of service delivery and quality. Outside of AI, there are other technologies we are tapping into to improve timelines, efficiency, and service quality in both the inspection and field services space that are in the pilot stage. At this time, Cyprexx is absorbing these costs to provide proof of concept, at which time we will engage the investors to seek approval for these services.

Another area where the industry has expanded efforts is new-and-improved technologies in cybersecurity. Like all industries, ours is under attack every day by malicious threat actors trying to disrupt business operations and potentially steal important information. As such, Cyprexx has invested heavily in new technology, personnel, processes, and security awareness training to mitigate that risk and protect our business.

Q: How are you adapting to the need to service more remote/rural properties, necessitating more “windshield time?”

A lack of property concentration outside of metro areas is negatively impacting inspection routing and preservation vendor coverage/timelines. We are working with the Five Star Property Preservation Executive Forum and the investors directly to change inspection guidelines and combat these challenges.

We are also layering our preservation network with more regionals to offset the loss of smaller vendors in rural areas, due to rising costs, insurance requirements, and lack of steady work.

Unfortunately, this drives preservation costs higher. In many cases, we are seeing an increase in trip charges from our vendors when traveling to rural properties, which further drives up costs.

Q: Are there challenges maintaining a sufficient workforce? How do you recruit and retain talent?

We carry more staff than required to manage volume fluctuations and the onboarding of new clients. While this prevents us from being short-staffed, there are still challenges with recruiting and retention due to rising wages and the widespread adoption of remote work that leads to more options for job seekers. Internal surveys showed employees ranked remote work second only to wages—ahead of other traditional benefits like PTO, bonuses, and health insurance. While we offer all of those, we know employee job satisfaction is paramount for retention, company culture, and our overall success.

We embraced remote work and use it to our advantage as a benefit to recruit and retain talent. Recruiting nationally for specific FHA roles has improved our recruiting and ability to retain highly skilled employees. In addition, having a national, remote workforce has improved our business continuity readiness, mitigating risks caused by regional natural disasters.

Q: What strategies are companies using to mitigate the risks of vandalism, theft, or squatting in vacant properties?

This has always been a challenge in the preservation industry, but we have seen an uptick in the occurrence of these issues due to the conditions and locations of properties currently flowing through inventory. We find the best approach is timely and consistent recurring services coupled with layers of QC across both our inspection and preservation teams. This helps us identify and flag these high-risk properties as soon as we get eyes on them, and continuous monitoring throughout the property lifecycle. Often, we install DAWGS or exterior fencing (on select properties), but we have also gone as far as contracting with 24/7 security companies to prevent unlawful entry and vandalism. Moving quickly with our clients to determine the best course of action for each property via the options available, across both the preservation and servicing sides, is also helpful.

Q: What are the keys to navigating local, state, and federal regulations impacting the property preservation industry?

Timely and consistent monitoring, tracking, documentation, and implementation are all keys to remaining in compliance with changing regulations impacting the preservation industry. We have a dedicated department, independent of operations, that is responsible for this function. They monitor AllRegs and other reliable sources to stay abreast of these changes and ensure compliance within our company. We also enlist the help of our in-house attorney and local attorneys as required to make sure we understand the new requirements and operate within them.

Q: What are the key compliance issues that property preservation companies need to focus on?

In property preservation, you must stay especially focused on the local regulations that vary by municipality and county, and particularly in areas where we do not see regular volume it is easy for a new coordinator to overlook, or be unaware of, a new or existing law. To reduce human error in these situations, we have enhanced our system of record with flags and links to the requirements and internal SOPs applicable to properties in those areas. This makes it much harder for coordinators to overlook key compliance issues that pertain to these smaller geographic areas.

Q: How is climate change impacting property preservation, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters?

Higher insurance premiums and loss of coverage in the United States could increase defaults. Both climate change and normal weather cycles impact property preservation throughout the year, and certain areas are more prone than others when it comes to weather events like hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, blizzards, e year was impacted significantly by Hurricanes Helene and Milton due to the strengths and paths of these storms.

High ocean temperatures in recent years have resulted in explosive strengthening of these storms over short periods of time. This, combined with multiple-day path uncertainty, makes it more difficult to prepare for these storms proactively.

As a preservation company headquartered in Tampa, we prepare thoroughly at the beginning of each hurricane season and have taken many steps over the years from a business continuity perspective to ensure operations continue running smoothly before, during and after a storm. This includes a standby generator that powers our main office, redundant internet providers, a fully functional alternative DR site for our technology and systems, and the issuance of laptops to all users to allow the continuance of remote work regardless of evacuations or post storm damage in the area.