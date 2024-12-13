The National Property Preservation Conference Celebrates Two Decades of Industry Action

Tuesday’s schedule began with a Keynote Address from Bill Killmer, SVP of Legislative and Political Affairs at the Mortgage Bankers Association. Killmer put the recent presidential election under the microscope, breaking down both how the election played out and examining the various ways President Trump’s impending return to the White House could impact the industry.

While the House had still not been formally called for the Republicans at the time of the event, Killmer’s presentation outlined various scenarios. Under the “full GOP sweep” scenario that Killmer posited, and which eventually proved to be the case, Killmer noted that President Trump’s administration would likely pursue rollbacks of various aspects of President Biden’s regulatory agenda (such as the Inflation Reduction Act) and to extend the tax provisions implemented by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He then delved into various likely Trump administration priorities, such as corporate tax rates, FICA thresholds, and supply-side Housing Tax Credits.

Killmer also noted that Republican control of the White House and Congress could reduce “the impact of any congressional pushback on moves by a Trump FHFA Director to shrink GSE footprint, rollback equity plans, raise fees, or end conservatorship via administrative action.” However, Killmer added that “prospects for passage of comprehensive GSE Reform legislation remain low,” but that narrower, more targeted GSE-related bills were more likely to get traction. He also said to expect a new CFPB Director, as well as possible changes to the Bureau.

Continuing a longstanding NPPC tradition, Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global next moderated a panel of industry experts focused on “Current Trends and Future Outlook of the Property Preservation Industry.” This year’s panelists included Michael Greenbaum, COO of Safeguard Properties; Benjamin Gottheim, VP, Servicing Policy, Single-Family Portfolio & Servicing at Freddie Mac; Leslie Meaux-Pordzik, SVP for the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management at Ginnie Mae; Tim Rood, Founder & CEO at Impact Capitol; and John Thibaudeau, VP, Single-Family Real Estate Asset Management at Fannie Mae. [Editor’s Note: Five Star Global is the parent company of MortgagePoint, and MortgagePoint was a media sponsor of this year’s NPPC.]

Rood built upon Killmer’s presentation by discussing how President Trump’s reelection is likely to be a “game-changer” for industry regulation. Whereas the Biden administration prioritized issues such as climate change, DEI, and minority homeownership, Rood said that we should look to the precedent of President Trump’s previous administration for suggestions of what to expect. Rood also suggested that GSE reform and a reexamination of conservatorship will likely be on the table.

The panel discussed other likely trends on the horizon during the incoming administration, including changes in underwriting criteria, a focus on ways to lower interest rates, and potential friction between President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Housing, and in particular strategies to make housing more affordable, should be a goal, Rood noted, who observed that “Living indoors has never been more expensive.”

The panel said that foreclosure rates and REO inventories are expected to remain low, barring any unforeseen “black swan” events. Gottheim explained that more people are selling after a foreclosure is initiated but before the process is completed, exiting with a high home-sale price. The whole ecosystem, Gottheim continued, is focused on working with homeowners and letting them leverage the high levels of equity the market currently makes available.

Delgado asked Thibaudeau to dis[1]cuss Fannie Mae’s HomePath program, which allows buyers to purchase REO properties out of Fannie Mae’s inventory, allowing owner/occupants more chances to purchase a home without competing against institutional investors.

Thibaudeau added that due to ongoing inventory shortages, there is a renewed focus on rehabbing properties before sale, as opposed to selling as-is. Safeguard’s Greenbaum then laid out some of the challenges currently facing property preservation vendors, including competition for workers from the gig economy and the ongoing impact of record-low defaults. Despite the cyclical nature of real estate, properties still need to be assessed throughout that cycle. He also suggested that prop pres companies struggling to make ends meet may need to explore opportunities within “adjacent markets” such as single-family rental. He also reiterated the importance of staying focused on the fundamentals, ensuring comprehensive assessments to “truly understand the state of the property upfront.”