Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

How Big a Bite of American Income Are Bills Consuming Annually?

Picture of Den Shewman
Den Shewman

The average U.S. household spends $25,512 annually on essential household bills—an annual bill spend of roughly $2,126 per month, over one-third (34%) of the U.S. household median income ($74,755).

This news, from a report by doxo, shows that many states rank well above or below the national average. It’s no surprise that the most expensive states to live in are Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, nor that West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Kentucky lead the list of most affordable states to live in.

This breakdown of household bill expenses provides more detail on how bills contribute to the overall cost of living in all 50 states. The proprietary dataset provided by doxo, based on actual bill payments across 97% of U.S. zip codes and 45 bill pay service categories, was introduced earlier this year. Their Cost of Bills Index provides a standardized basis of comparison for any location in the country, and the 2024 State by State Bill Pay Market report looks at the state level, going wide and deep on The Bill Pay Economy in the U.S.

And there’s lots to consider. Americans are feeling the financial squeeze: 85% are worried about their ability to pay their bills, and nearly three-quarters (74%) have made changes to their spending and savings habits this year.

“With ongoing economic uncertainty, Americans continue to feel the pressure on their household budgets, especially as these bills eat up more than a third of the average median income,” said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at doxo. “With doxoINSIGHTS, we’re arming Americans with the data transparency needed to make more informed decisions about their budgets and expenses, providing the broadest data available on actual household spending for critical bills. Offering clear and concise data through our recurring doxoINSIGHTS reports, including our annual State by State reports, doxo is proud to be shaping more informed bill payers across the nation.”

The report lists the total monthly bill expenditure for each state, breaking out the ten most common household bills. These include mortgage/rent, auto loan, utilities, cable/internet, cell phone, alarm/security, and three types of insurance (auto, life, and the consumer-paid part of health insurance).

Not surprisingly, Hawaii holds the top spot as the most expensive state in the union. Hawaiians spend $3,091 a month on household bills, 45% above the national average. The most affordable state goes to West Virginia, with an average monthly bill spend almost half of Hawaii’s—only $1,596, making them 25% below the national average.

The 10 most expensive and least expensive states to live in include:

Click here for more on doxo’s 2024 State by State Bill Pay Market report.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Den Shewman

Den Shewman

Den Shewman is the former editor in chief of IGN.com/Movies and Creative Screenwriting Magazine. A journalist and corporate writer for the past twenty years, he’s interviewed hundreds of writers and directors and written everything from the first article on the Academy Museum to government proposals for a prison phone company. He resides in Los Angeles with his two cats, who refuse to use the Oxford comma. He may be reached by email denshewman.freelance@gmail.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe