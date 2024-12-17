Subscribe Now
Rate Announces New SVP of Mortgage Lending 

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Connie Lindsay has been appointed Senior VP of Mortgage Lending for the Washington area by Rate. Lindsay joins Rate to continue its aim of empowering homeowners with cutting-edge technology and creative loan options. Lindsay has a lengthy experience in mortgage banking, most recently with US Bank, and is dedicated to providing great client service.

“Having cultivated a deep understanding of the mortgage industry over her years in the business, Connie brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success,” said Rich Kamien, Rate Executive. “She has steadily demonstrated her ability to deliver consistent rates even in the most volatile market conditions. Her dedication to customer-centric service aligns seamlessly with Rate’s values of transparency, innovation, and competitive offerings.”

Connie Lindsay, SVP of Mortgage Lending at Rate

Rate has established itself as one of the leading independent mortgage lenders in the country. Rate, which is well-known for its market-leading platforms and customer-first philosophy, keeps reinventing the homebuying process by providing solutions that make it easier, quicker, and more intelligent.

“I am excited to join Rate at such a pivotal time for the mortgage industry,” Lindsay said. “As the market stabilizes, I look forward to helping clients achieve their home financing goals with the support of Rate’s unparalleled technology and commitment to low rates. This new role represents a thrilling chapter in my career, where I can combine my passion for exceptional service with Rate’s innovative approach to lending.”

To read the full release, click here.


Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
