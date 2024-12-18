Zillow Reveals 2024’s ‘Most Desirable’ Cities 

Manchester, NH, Zillow‘s most favored city for 2024, was a hit with an influx of homebuyers this year. For the second consecutive year, Zillow’s ranking of the most popular markets was dominated by Northeastern cities. While only one West Coast market, which led the way in 2021, made it into the top 10, the Midwest also performed well.

Most of the most popular cities this year were exurbs, which are quaint little settlements outside of the suburbs but yet accessible by car from a large city. These communities are situated in close proximity to the bustling employment markets and vibrant offerings of major cities, while yet offering the conveniences of the suburbs.

Zillow examined housing variables that represent consumer demand in U.S. cities, such as page-view traffic, home value increase, and the speed at which properties sell, in order to identify the most popular markets in 2024.

Zillow’s Top 10 Most Popular Markets of 2024:

Manchester, New Hampshire Rockford, Illinois Stamford, Connecticut Columbia, Maryland Bridgeport, Connecticut Allentown, Pennsylvania Peoria, Illinois New Haven, Connecticut Waterbury, Connecticut Sunnyvale, California

“In another year of higher mortgage rates, areas of affordability and opportunity were center stage in 2024,” said Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen. “With the rise of hybrid work models, more people are discovering hidden-gem cities they might have previously overlooked when daily commutes were the norm. Buyers are seeking out locations that offer the right mix of affordable living and lifestyle amenities. Adding to the price pressure, new listings can remain sparse in the hottest spots as existing owners continue to hold on and hold back.”

According to Zillow, here are the best cities in each region this year for drawing in home shoppers, from coast to coast:

Northeast: Manchester, NH

West: Sunnyvale, CA

Midwest: Rockford, IL

Southwest: Rio Rancho, NM

Southeast: Cary, NC

Mountain Region: Fort Collins, CO

Examining Zillow’s Most Popular U.S. Markets

Manchester, NH Named Most Popular Market Overall:

Home shoppers are becoming more interested in Manchester, the state’s largest city. As a result, average home values have increased by 7.3% to $415,000 in the last year. Manchester is still less expensive than Boston, which is nearby.

Potential purchasers from outside of Manchester’s metropolitan area have shown a special interest in moving there, indicating a strong desire to do so.

Toledo, Ohio Dubbed Most Popular Large City:

Even though affordability drew in a lot of Zillow homebuyers, Toledo was the most popular large city option in 2024. With an average house value of $121,000, Toledo is a desirable choice for purchasers looking for affordability. Toledo provides varied experiences because of its close proximity to Lake Erie and its vibrant art scene.

After Toledo, San Jose, California, and Wichita, Kansas, also attracted a lot of attention, ranking second and third among the most popular big cities, respectively.

Most Popular Small Town: Elizabethtown, PA:

Elizabethtown, Zillow’s most popular small town of 2024, is located less than two hours’ drive west of Philadelphia and just south of Pennsylvania’s state capital. With 12,000 residents, Elizabethtown is known for its charming streets, neighborhood stores, and parks, all of which are drawing Zillow consumers. Since homes for sale in Elizabethtown usually go under contract in as little as five days, homebuyers hoping to settle there must move quickly.

Most Popular Coastal City: Milford, CT:

This year, Milford was the most visited seaside city by Zillow users. Beaches, parks, boating, and other coastal attractions abound along the region’s 17 miles of shoreline along Long Island Sound.

West Haven, Connecticut, came in second behind Milford, while South Portland, Maine, came in third. Barnstable, Massachusetts, and Santa Cruz, California, completed the top five.

Most Popular Vacation Town: Portland, ME:

Portland, which is tucked away on a peninsula that juts out into Casco Bay, was voted the best vacation destination by Zillow users. Its popularity is obvious given that it is the most populated city in Maine. Portland, which is well-known for its seafood, art scene, and architecture, attracts tourists looking for a beach vacation.

This year’s top vacation destinations for Zillow shoppers were mostly on the East Coast. In Zillow’s rating, East Haven, Connecticut, and Newport, Rhode Island, defeated Santa Barbara and Monterey, California, for the second and third places, respectively.

Most Popular Retirement City: Pahrump, NV

This year’s top retirement destination is Pahrump, which is 50 miles outside of Las Vegas. Pahrump is a great place for retirees because of its mild climate and the fact that almost one-third of its residents are 65 years of age or older.

Pahrump moved Pinehurst, North Carolina, the top retirement city the year before, to the number two position this year.

Most Popular College Town: Normal, IL:

Currently the most popular college town on Zillow, Normal is home to the Illinois State University Redbirds. The location of Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio, comes in at number two for the second year.

Following closely after were La Crosse, Wisconsin (home of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse), Charlottesville, Virginia (home of the University of Virginia), and San Luis Obispo, California (home of California Polytechnic State University).

To read the full report, including more data, charts, and methodology, click here.