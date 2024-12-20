Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Examining Trends in U.S. Senior Housing

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

More than 10.5 million homes with mortgages in the United States are owned by individuals aged 65 and older, according to a recent LendingTree study. Drawing on U.S. Census Bureau data, the analysis reveals regional trends, lower housing costs for older homeowners, and the significant implications of carrying mortgage debt into retirement.

Key Findings

Older Americans represent a sizable share of homeowners with mortgages in many regions. In Las Vegas, Nevada, 25.75% of mortgaged homes are owned by individuals aged 65 and older, making it the metro area with the highest concentration. Other cities with high percentages include Los Angeles, California, at 25.26%, and San Diego, California, at 25.13%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Texas metros show much lower percentages. Austin, Texas, reports just 14.58% of its mortgaged homes owned by older individuals, closely followed by Dallas at 14.62% and Salt Lake City, Utah, at 14.82%.

Regional Trends

California stands out as a hub for older homeowners with mortgages, with five of the top 10 cities located in the state. In contrast, Texas dominates the bottom rankings, with four metros ranking among those with the lowest percentages. These patterns suggest regional differences in the financial behavior and housing dynamics of retirees.

Home Values and Housing Costs

Older homeowners generally reside in homes with lower median values than the overall population. For instance, the median home value for those aged 65 and older in Las Vegas is $429,600, slightly below the citywide median of $437,900. Similarly, their monthly housing costs are often reduced. In Los Angeles, older homeowners pay a median monthly cost of $2,564, while the citywide median is $3,096.

These figures suggest that while older Americans continue to carry mortgage debt, they may mitigate some financial strain through lower housing costs and property values. However, these savings might not fully offset the risks associated with carrying debt into retirement.

Implications

The data highlights the growing trend of older Americans maintaining mortgages well into their retirement years, posing significant challenges for financial stability. Policymakers and financial planners should take note of these trends to address the evolving needs of this demographic. Programs aimed at reducing housing costs or assisting older homeowners in managing debt could play a crucial role in ensuring their financial well-being.

Understanding these dynamics is critical for supporting retirees while navigating the broader housing market’s challenges. As the aging population continues to grow, these insights will remain vital in shaping future housing policies.

Click here for more on LendingTree’ examination of senior housing across the U.S.

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2024 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe