Ginnie Mae Announces Retirement of 36-Year Mortgage Industry Veteran

After a stellar 36-year career in mortgage financing and 13 years with the agency, Ginnie Mae has announced that Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP of the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management, will retire on December 27, 2024.

During a time of tremendous expansion and transformation at Ginnie Mae, Leslie gave crucial leadership. In addition to modernizing compliance and monitoring procedures and introducing cutting-edge tools like the Issuer Operational Performance Profile—Ginnie Mae’s first scorecard and a vital component of its oversight efforts—she handled over 400 Issuers.

Additionally, she created a thorough structure for managing Issuers throughout the compliance continuum, guaranteeing Ginnie Mae’s ability to guide Issuers that are unable to fulfill their responsibilities, safeguarding the government guarantee, and reducing risks for taxpayers and borrowers. She most recently led the development of the Ginnie Mae Central application, a modernization project that improves Issuers’ operational effectiveness and simplifies procedures.

Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP of the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management at Ginnie Mae

“With over a decade of service at Ginnie Mae and an expansive career in housing finance, Leslie has left an indelible mark on the agency,” said Gregory Keith, Acting Executive VP and COO at Ginnie Mae. “Her leadership, vision, and dedication have strengthened Issuer partnerships, modernized critical processes, and enhanced the resilience of our operations. Her contributions have positioned Ginnie Mae for continued success. On a personal level, Leslie has always been a champion for doing what is best for American homeowners, renters, assisted living and skilled nursing patients, and the taxpayers.”

Harlan Jones will take over as Acting SVP of Issuer and Portfolio Management as soon as Meaux Pordzik retires. Harlan contributes a wealth of knowledge and a thorough comprehension of Ginnie Mae’s business practices.

“Leslie not only cared deeply about Ginnie Mae’s success but also about the broader housing finance industry,” said Ted Tozer, Former Ginnie Mae President. “She was a dedicated leader and will be missed by all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Thinking back on her tenure at Ginnie Mae, Meaux Pordzik had this to say: “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Ginnie Mae. I am immensely proud of the work we’ve accomplished to strengthen Issuer oversight, modernize processes, and protect the government guaranty. I leave confidently that the agency is well positioned to meet its mission thanks to the dedication of my colleagues and the entire Ginnie Mae team.”

To read the full release, click here.



