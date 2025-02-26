Subscribe Now
Fannie Mae Recognizes High-Performing Servicers

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck

Fannie Mae has announced its 2024 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program results, recognizing 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capability, and overall performance.

For more than a decade, Fannie Mae’s STAR Program has awarded high-performing mortgage servicers for their loan volume and portfolio composition, and for demonstrating leading practices to improve the housing industry.

“We’re proud of this year’s top-performing STAR Program servicers who are critical partners in our mission to provide stability to borrowers based on strong servicing standards,” said Cyndi Danko, SVP and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae. “Our servicers continue to show their commitment to operational excellence, while reducing credit loss–a crucial component to the overall safety and soundness of Fannie Mae’s business and the residential mortgage market.”

For the 2024 program year, mortgage servicers were evaluated for STAR Performer recognition in three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management based on the results of the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

The 2024 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

  • Associated Bank
  • Cenlar Federal Savings Bank
  • Colonial Savings
  • Fifth Third Bank NA
  • Gateway First Bancorp Inc.
  • Guild Mortgage Company
  • PHH Mortgage Corporation
  • JPMorgan Chase Bank
  • M&T Bank
  • Truist Bank
  • The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
  • Provident Funding Associates LP
  • University Bank
  • Wells Fargo & Company

Solution Delivery

  • Flagstar Bank
  • Rocket Mortgage LLC

Timeline Management

  • LoanCare

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

  • Arvest Bank
  • Bank of America NA
  • BOK Financial Corporation
  • Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc.
  • Freedom Mortgage Corporation
  • Planet Home Lending LLC
  • Regions Bank
  • Servbank
  • ServiceMac
  • The Huntington National Bank

General Servicing and Timeline Management

  • NewRez LLC

General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management

  • Cooper

Since 2011, Fannie Mae’s STAR Program has enabled broad and lasting improvements across the mortgage servicing industry by promoting servicing knowledge and excellence. The program has seen sustained servicer improvement in both metric performance and operational assessment results year over year.

The STAR Program:

  • Aligns servicer performance with Fannie Mae’s goals.
  • Provides a consistent methodology for measuring servicer performance.
  • Reduces Fannie Mae’s credit losses by setting targets/expectations.
  • Identifies and recognizes our highest performing servicers.

Click here for more on Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program.

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
