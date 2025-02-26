Fannie Mae Recognizes High-Performing Servicers

Fannie Mae has announced its 2024 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program results, recognizing 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capability, and overall performance.

For more than a decade, Fannie Mae’s STAR Program has awarded high-performing mortgage servicers for their loan volume and portfolio composition, and for demonstrating leading practices to improve the housing industry.

“We’re proud of this year’s top-performing STAR Program servicers who are critical partners in our mission to provide stability to borrowers based on strong servicing standards,” said Cyndi Danko, SVP and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae. “Our servicers continue to show their commitment to operational excellence, while reducing credit loss–a crucial component to the overall safety and soundness of Fannie Mae’s business and the residential mortgage market.”

For the 2024 program year, mortgage servicers were evaluated for STAR Performer recognition in three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management based on the results of the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

The 2024 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

Associated Bank

Cenlar Federal Savings Bank

Colonial Savings

Fifth Third Bank NA

Gateway First Bancorp Inc.

Guild Mortgage Company

PHH Mortgage Corporation

JPMorgan Chase Bank

M&T Bank

Truist Bank

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Provident Funding Associates LP

University Bank

Wells Fargo & Company

Solution Delivery

Flagstar Bank

Rocket Mortgage LLC

Timeline Management

LoanCare

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

Arvest Bank

Bank of America NA

BOK Financial Corporation

Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Planet Home Lending LLC

Regions Bank

Servbank

ServiceMac

The Huntington National Bank

General Servicing and Timeline Management

NewRez LLC

General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management

Cooper

Since 2011, Fannie Mae’s STAR Program has enabled broad and lasting improvements across the mortgage servicing industry by promoting servicing knowledge and excellence. The program has seen sustained servicer improvement in both metric performance and operational assessment results year over year.

The STAR Program:

Aligns servicer performance with Fannie Mae’s goals.

Provides a consistent methodology for measuring servicer performance.

Reduces Fannie Mae’s credit losses by setting targets/expectations.

Identifies and recognizes our highest performing servicers.

Click here for more on Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) Program.