Property Insurance Costs Rise at a Record Rate

Intercontinental Exchange has released its March 2025 ICE Mortgage Monitor Report, based on the company’s mortgage, real estate and public records datasets, analyzing the latest trends shaping the housing market in early 2025, with a special emphasis on rising insurance costs and the ways borrowers are adapting to protect what, for many, may be their most valuable asset.

Property insurance costs for mortgaged single-family homes rose by a record $276 (+14%) to $2,290 in 2024 with average premiums now up 61% over the past five years. Seattle (+22%), Salt Lake City (+22%), and Los Angeles (+20%) saw the largest percentage increases in 2024, while the largest increases by dollar amount were in Dallas (+$606) and Houston ($515). Premiums in Florida increased by less than half the national average on a percentage basis, but rates there remain among the highest in the country.

“While it’s no surprise that insurance costs are rising, we’re beginning to see emerging trends in terms of how homeowners are responding to the higher cost environment,” said Andy Walden, Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research for Intercontinental Exchange. “We’re seeing increases in both the share of borrowers switching policies and borrowers taking on higher deductibles as a way to combat rising premiums.”

Markets with the highest insurance costs, which have also been the focal point of non-renewal activity in recent years, unsurprisingly have the highest percentage of borrowers switching providers. Nearly a quarter of mortgage holders in Miami, for example, switched insurance providers in 2024, the highest share of any major market, followed by New Orleans and Orlando (both 23%).

“The average borrower switching policies in Miami paid slightly more, but in most markets with higher-than-average turnover, borrowers who switched are paying less than those that stayed put,” Walden said. “For example, in Jacksonville, Dallas, San Antonio and Denver, homeowners who switched paid at least 10% less, on average than borrowers who remained with their old carrier.”