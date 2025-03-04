Policy Perspectives and Next Steps at This Year’s Government Forum

As the industry works to support the American Dream of homeownership, ensuring clear lines of communication between mortgage industry stakeholders and their government partners is more critical than ever.

The 15th Annual Five Star Government Forum, set for Wednesday, April 16 from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., is a daylong gathering where mortgage servicing leaders and government agencies can discuss the industry’s most pressing issues and work to find solutions together. Join top servicing executives, representatives from top government agencies, and others as we chart the course for the housing economy in 2025 and beyond.

The event will be held at The National Press Club, located at 529 14th Street NW, 13th Floor in Washington, D.C. Since 1908, The National Press Club has hosted presidents, kings, queens, prime ministers, cabinet members, governors, members of Congress, and influential leaders in business, entertainment, sport, and society to share their views on significant topics and current events with the media and the public. Situated in the heart of downtown D.C., between The White House, Washington Monument, and Capitol Hill with easy access to the Metro, parking, and hotels, The National Press Club offers a unique historic setting like no other, while also providing convenience, value, and world-class service.

Kicking Things Off

Doors for the event open at 8:00 a.m., and at 9:00 a.m. sharp, the day’s programming gets underway as Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors and Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global, delivers his opening remarks and will shares an overview of the day’s discussions and hot-button topics.

Delivering the morning’s Keynote Presentation will be Ed DeMarco, President of the Housing Policy Council. The Housing Policy Council is a trade association comprised of the nation’s leading firms in housing finance. Prior to joining the Council in 2017, DeMarco was a Senior Fellow in residence at the Milken Institute’s Center for Financial Markets. From 2009-2014, DeMarco was Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), where he served as the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and regulator of those companies and the Federal Home Loan Banks. DeMarco’s 28-plus-year career in public service included positions at the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Wall to Wall Education and Informative Sessions

Following the morning Keynote Session, the first of five General Sessions kicks off as Wes Isley, Senior Managing Director of Carrington Holding Company; Ingrid Ripley, Executive Director of USDA; and Jake Williamson, SVP, Single-Family Collateral & Quality Risk Management for Fannie Mae tackle the topic “D.C. Updates: Developments on Policy, Programs, and Regulations.” A panel of experts will explore how shifts in the administration and changes in policy are reshaping the mortgage servicing environment. Panelists will discuss the latest news and priorities for HUD, the GSEs, and the CFPB, as well as what servicers can expect in 2025 and beyond.

As natural disasters become increasingly frequent and severe, the mortgage servicing industry faces growing challenges. During General Session #2: Natural Disasters and Servicer Response,” panelists will explore best practices and policy in response to disasters impacting both homeowners and servicing portfolios. Invited panelists include Michael Merritt, SVP, Customer Care & Mortgage Default with BOK Financial; Bryan Bolton, SVP of U.S. Bank; George Gallagher, Senior Principal-Property Intelligence & Natural Hazard Solutions with CoreLogic; Candace Russell, VP of Post-Sale Activities, Default Servicing with Carrington Mortgage Services; Jackeline Torres, Division SVP, Default Administration with LoanCare; and John Rohrbach, Executive Director, Product with National General.

In Session #3, industry economists will discuss the state of the housing market, mortgage default, and the broader economy, while reviewing the potential impact of new policies impacting the mortgage market. Panelists taking part in this economic forecast will be Molly Boesel, Senior Principal Economist with CoreLogic; John Comeau, Policy Economist for the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks; Mark Fleming, SVP, Decision Science and Chief Economist for First American Financial Corporation; and Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics for Auction.com.

Technology takes center stage for the fourth session, “AI Impact on Mortgage Servicing.” This panel will explore how AI (artificial intelligence)-powered tools are streamlining workflows, helping forecast homebuyer and homeowner behavior, aiding compliance, and driving operational efficiency. Invited panelists include Rodney Cadwell, CEO for Quandis Inc.; Michael Greenbaum, COO for Safeguard Properties; Steve Holden, SVP, Single-Family Analytics & Modeling for Fannie Mae; and Gagan Sharma, Founder & CEO of BSI Financial Services. Panelists will share their insight on current applications, emerging trends, and the ethical considerations surrounding the adoption of AI and ML (machine learning) technologies.

The fifth and final session of the day, “Inside the C-Suite: Servicing Industry Spotlight,” brings together top C-suite executives from leading servicing organizations, as they share their perspectives on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. Panelists slated to participate include Shayna Arrington, Chief Risk Officer with Servbank; Mike Blair, COO with LoanCare LLC; David Sheeler, EVP, President of Residential Servicing with Freedom Mortgage; John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer with Selene; Shawn Miller, SVP–Client Relations & Business Development with Xome. Panelists will provide a look at how decision-makers are shaping strategies around regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, customer engagement, and navigating market dynamics. This session will offer valuable insight into the vision and priorities driving the future of mortgage servicing.

This year’s Government Forum sponsors include Host Sponsor Auction.com; Presenting Sponsors National General Lender Services, Safeguard, and Xome; and Supporting Sponsors Guardian Asset Management and Selene Finance.

