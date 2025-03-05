Subscribe Now
More First-Time Buyers Coming Off the Sidelines

Picture of Eric C. Peck
Eric C. Peck

It’s no secret that buying a home has been exceedingly difficult in the past few years due to a number of affordability factors. From rates bordering the 7% range, to record high home prices, many home buyers are sitting on the sidelines waiting for a seismic change to hit the U.S. housing market.

New data from LendingTree shows that among those active in the market last year, first-time buyers received a larger share of offers than those who already own. Data shows that three in five buyers (60.9%) offers to users on LendingTree’s platform in 2024 went to first-time buyers. And while this figure may seem high, it’s actually down from 65.3% that LendingTree reported in 2023.

Of the nation’s markets, New York, California, and New Jersey saw the highest share of mortgage offers going to first-time buyers. In New York, 76.1% of offers went to first-time buyers, down from 77.3% in 2023, but still the highest share in the nation. California (70.0%) and New Jersey (69.2%) followed, also keeping their same rankings as in 2023.

In Alaska, the lowest share of mortgage offers go to first-time buyers. At 47.1%, Alaska was the only state below 50.0%—a significant drop from 54.4% in 2023. Alaska was joined in the bottom three by New Mexico (51.2%) and Arkansas (52.4%).

When profiling this type of home buyer, first-time buyers tend to have lower credit scores, lower down payments, and mortgage amounts than repeat buyers. Credit scores for first-time buyers are an average of 32 points lower than those of repeat buyers, averaging 700 for first-time buyers versus 732 for repeat buyers. Down payments were an average of $63,449 lower—$47,654 versus $111,103—and loan amounts are an average of $56,131 smaller—$321,818 versus $377,949.

Millennials received nearly half of the first-time buyer offers, as 49.7% of mortgage offers that went to first-time buyers in 2024 went to millennials ages 28 to 43, ahead of Generation Z members ages 18 to 27 at 29%. The average age of first-time homebuyers is 36—right in the middle of the millennial range.

States Reporting the Highest Share of Offers Given to First-Time Buyers

Number One: New York

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 76.1%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 709
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $81,188
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $375,534

Number Two: California

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 70%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 713
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $94,967
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $518,883

Number Three: New Jersey

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 69.2%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 712
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $69,553
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $400,037

States Reporting the Lowest Share of Offers Given to First-Time Buyers

Number One: Alaska

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 47.1%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 705
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $27,529
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $316,063

Number Two: New Mexico

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 51.2%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 693
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $33,642
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $268,861

Number Three: Arkansas

  • Share of mortgage offers given to first-time homebuyers: 52.4%
  • Average credit score of first-time homebuyers: 693
  • Average down payment from first-time homebuyers: $26,191
  • Average loan amount offered to first-time homebuyers: $229,102

Why First-Time Buyers?

As mortgage rates surpassed 7.00%, 2024’s housing market was again sluggish, and mortgage demand was near its lowest point in more than 20 years. Unlike repeat buyers, first-time buyers aren’t generally at risk of feeling “trapped” in their current homes due to low locked-in mortgage rates. First-timers may be more likely than repeat buyers to venture into a high-rate housing market since they don’t have to worry about sacrificing older, more attractive rates on their current mortgages. According to LendingTree, first-time buyers were likely more comfortable seeking new mortgages, making them a bigger part of a smaller pool of buyers.

Click here for more on LendingTree’s examination of first-time home buying trends.

Picture of Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck

MortgagePoint Managing Digital Editor Eric C. Peck has 25-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology, where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career in New York City with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage finance space. Peck has edited three published books, and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
